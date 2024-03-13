Para Shooting World Cup: Manish clinches silver, Rubina wins bronze

Reigning world champion, Manish Nawal, clinched a silver medal in the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 category at the Para-Shooting World Cup in New Delhi on Friday, while Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the women's category.

Despite winning a medal, Rubina suffered a setback as she lost the opportunity to grab a Paralympic quota place to the silver medallist Oksana Berezovskaia. This event was the last opportunity for all the para-shooters to secure a quota place for the Paralympics.

Manish finished third in the qualification round with 574 behind the two Chinese players Yang Chao (578) and Huang Xing (579). In the final, he was lagging behind at the start but made a very good comeback in the final few shots to clinch the silver medal with 236.7.

On the other hand, Paralympic medallist, Singhraj Adana had a horrible outing as he wasn't able to reach the final and finished at the 24th position in the qualification round. Although, Manish and Singraj already won the Paralympic quota places for Paris 2024.

Rubina Francis, who topped in the qualification round (569) in P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, had a bad start to the final with few 8s and low 9s but she quickly regained her momentum and climbed up the ladder after each round with some solid 10s.

On the final shot, she was just 0.4 behind Oksana but shot a 9.6 to Oksana's 9.7 and had to settle for a bronze medal from this home world cup.

Rubina missed the Paralympics quota which meant India will have no female representation in the pistol event at Paris 2024.

Meanwhile, Paralympic champions Avani Lekhara and Mona Aggarwal missed out on medals as they finished 5th and 6th respectively in the final of R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 category.

Mona missed the chance to add one more medal to her tally at this World Cup. She won one gold medal and a silver medal from this competition.