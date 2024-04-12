Women Inter Zonal Trophy: Deepti Sharma leads East Zone to title

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma brought her A game in the final of the Senior Women Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy and guided East Zone to the title on Thursday.

East Zone registered a thrilling one-wicket over South Zone in the final and Deepti Sharma produced a brilliant all-round performance.

After grabbing a 10-wicket match haul, the India all-rounder scored an impactful 46 off 92 balls to help East Zone chase down the target of 184 in 61.3 overs on the penultimate day of the four-day final at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Resuming the day at 30 for 2, East Zone rode on Deepti and Richa Ghosh's 33 off balls to romp home. They were ably supported by Monikha Das's 22 and Sushree Dibyadarshini's 15.

• 1st innings:

South Zone - 133/10 (54.5)

Arundathi Reddy - 57(122)

Tamanna Nigam - 29(34)

Deepti Sharma - 4/28 (14.5)

Titas Sadhu - 4/30 (14.0)



East Zone - 129/10 (43.4)

Richa Ghosh - 25(43)

Durga Murmu - 23(50)

Minnu Mani -…

The match, however, went down to the wire as East Zone lost their nine wickets at the score of 178 but tail-enders -- A B Das (12 not out) and Titas Sadhu (4 not out) held the fort, displaying great resistance to climb the mountain eventually.



For South Zone, Suhana S Pawar (3/44) and Minnu Mani (3/65) picked up three wickets apiece, while Arundhati Reddy (1/18) and S Sajana (13) scalped one each.

Brief Scores:

South Zone: 133 and 179 in 70.5 overs (Miriyala Durga 64, Minnu Mani 31; Deepti Sharma 6/61).



East Zone: 129 in 43.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 25; Minnu Mani 5/47, Sunanda Yetrekar 2/17, Sanjeevan Sajana 2/6) and 184 for 9 in 61.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 46, Richa Ghosh 33; Sahana S Pawar 3/44, Minnu Mani 3/65).

