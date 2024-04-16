Rupinder asks Indian men's hockey team to innovate to counter Australia

Former drag flicker and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Rupinder Pal Singh feels that the Indian men's hockey team needs to innovate in their passing to counter the aggressive style of play of the Australian team.

He also suggested better defensive coordination between the defenders.

India was whitewashed by Australia in the five-test series in Perth last week despite performing well in the FIH Pro League before the tournament.

India was blanked in the five-Test series in Perth some days ago, a disappointing outing for the team, which did reasonably well in the FIH Pro League before that and is expected to better or match its bronze from the Tokyo Olympics at the Paris Games in July-August.

"We lost the first match 5-1, after that the team improved and the score-lines were close, we missed some chances, some work needs to be done before the Olympics. The series was a preparation for the Paris Olympics, as new variations and players were tried out," he told PTI.

Asked how should the team counter Australia's attacking style of play, he said innovative passing could do the trick.



"Australia's hard press can be countered, high level of coordination is required for that, defender-to-defender ball transfer, quick passes from defenders to the mid-field, overhead passes would be useful in countering such a style of play," the 33-year-old suggested.



Rupinder is not much worried by the final result as he felt that the team kept improving with every game. He described Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh as one of the best drag-flickers in the world and said that his form will be crucial for India in the Paris Olympics.

Singh was speaking on the sidelines of a three-day training program organized by Hockey India. It was also attended by former India goalkeeper Yogita Bali, along with India goalkeepers Adrian D'Souza, Bharat Chetri, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte, and PT Rao.

Apart from Singh, the other eminent former India drag-flickers who attended the training were Gurjinder Singh, VR Raghunath, and Jaspreet Kaur.

The former stars have drawn up a curriculum on the basics of drag-flicking and goalkeeping which would be implemented across all academies and centers in the country.