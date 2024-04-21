WFI to hold fresh trials for World Qualifiers

In light of the Indian men's team's lackluster showing at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) plans to conduct new trials to determine the Indian team for the upcoming World Qualifiers, as per PTI.

These trials represent the final opportunity to secure quota places for the Paris Olympic Games. India has secured only four out of 18 possible quota places, all through women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat. The remaining quota earners for the Olympics are Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), and Reetika (76kg).

💬"I have brought myself down to 50kg after so long so I will try and maintain this as much as I can"



Vinesh Phogat, who secured a #Paris2024 quota in women's 50kg at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, said managing her weight will be her biggest challenge.https://t.co/xHk6pzDVMG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 21, 2024

Facing a tougher challenge at the World Qualifiers, set to commence on May 9 in Turkey, the WFI will hold trials in all 14 remaining categories, including two in women's freestyle and six each in men's freestyle and Greco-Roman styles. The exact dates for these trials will be confirmed later.



According to PTI, WFI President Sanjay Singh, along with India's coaches and selection committee members, deemed the team's performance as subpar and unacceptable. Consequently, the decision to conduct fresh trials was unanimously agreed upon.

"It is unprecedented for India to struggle in securing quota places, particularly in freestyle wrestling," stated the source to PTI, emphasizing the significance of the situation.

Regarding the fate of quota winners in categories where India has already secured spots, the source mentioned that a decision would be made following the Turkey Qualifiers.

The challenges faced by Greco-Roman wrestlers were particularly evident, as many struggled to progress past their first-round bouts.