ISL Playoffs LIVE: FC Goa 2-3 Mumbai City FC - Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the first leg of second semi-final clash of Indian Super League between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.
ISL Playoffs LIVE: FC Goa takes on Mumbai City FC in the first leg of the second semi-final. In the first semi-final, Shield winners Mohun Bagan SG lost to Odisha FC 1-2.
Can FC Goa topple Mumbai City who have been in great for this season?
- 24 April 2024 4:05 PM GMT
FC Goa has got another 90 minutes.
FC Goa were good today but those 5 minutes will haunt them but they will be back with more 90 minutes to make things correct in the reverse fixture.
- 24 April 2024 4:04 PM GMT
FULL TIME: Mumbai City FC 3-2 FC Goa
Shocked faces in Fartoda as the fans are still in disbelief after what has transpired in the last five minutes. FC Goa squandered a lead of 2-0 and lost 3-2 after Chhangte scored twice and Vikram scored another to win it for Mumbai City FC.
- 24 April 2024 4:00 PM GMT
What is happening here! Chhangte scores the potential winner of the match.
That is a crazy turnaround. Chhangte scores the third goal for Mumbai City FC as they take the lead in the first league. Jayesh Rane's fumble goes to Chhangte and he slots it past Dheeraj.
Goa is absolutely shocked. Their shoulders have dropped.
- 24 April 2024 3:55 PM GMT
91' Make that two in two!
Vikram Pratap scores from a loose ball and it is 2-2 in Fartoda. Shocked faces in the stands and FC Goa bench. Dheeraj saves a shot from Gurkirat but his save falls to Vikram who scores it in an empty net.
- 24 April 2024 3:54 PM GMT
89' Chhangte scores against the run of the play.
A brilliant through ball for Chhangte from Jayesh Rane and the youngster makes no mistake rounding off Dheeraj to cut the deficit in half.
- 24 April 2024 3:46 PM GMT
83' Udanta has been with his crossing lately.
Martinez works out a good ball in the MCFC box but Udanta Singh sends a wayward cross despite having two heads to aim at. FC Goa needs to take those chances to gain more advantage.
- 24 April 2024 3:44 PM GMT
79' Mumbai City can breathe easy now!
A bit of pinball in the Mumbai City FC box and FC Goa has squandered three chances with Udanta and Martinez being guilty of missing on opportunities.
- 24 April 2024 3:38 PM GMT
75' Goa is growing into confidence now!
Mumbai City FC is yet to do anything substantial in the final third as they lose the possession from good situations.
- 24 April 2024 3:33 PM GMT
68' Both coaches look at their bench.
Couple of substitutions from both sides and they are keen on attacking as Jayesh Rane creates a chance for Mumbai City.
- 24 April 2024 3:24 PM GMT
60' Mumbai try to create some opportunities.
At the moment, Mumbai City has nothing going on in their favour and the strike from Brandon has rattled them. They try to breach the Goan defence but are met with resistance.
