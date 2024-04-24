Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

ISL

ISL Playoffs LIVE: FC Goa 2-3 Mumbai City FC - Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the first leg of second semi-final clash of Indian Super League between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

ISL Playoffs LIVE: FC Goa 2-3 Mumbai City FC - Scores, Updates, Blog
X

FC Goa beat Inter Kashi

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 April 2024 4:05 PM GMT

ISL Playoffs LIVE: FC Goa takes on Mumbai City FC in the first leg of the second semi-final. In the first semi-final, Shield winners Mohun Bagan SG lost to Odisha FC 1-2.

Can FC Goa topple Mumbai City who have been in great for this season?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-04-24 13:45:13
>Load More
ISLMumbai City FCFC Goa
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X