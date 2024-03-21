Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh picked up in The Hundred draft

After winning their maiden WPL title, RCB players had a very good outing at the draft of the fourth edition of The Hundred, the premier T20 franchise league of England, on Wednesday.

RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana and explosive wicketkeeper batter, Richa Ghosh are the only two Indians to be picked up in the draft.

Smriti went back to her former club and the defending champions, Souther Brave women's team. While Richa Ghosh was picked up by Birmingham Phoenix for this fourth edition of The Hundred.

Richa Ghosh will be partnering fellow RCB mates, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine in the team, who will be trying to make it to playoff this time after a disastrous performance last year.

Smriti will lead her team up front alongside the explosive English opener Danni Wyatt. Last year, She became the first player to score 500 runs in the women's competition of The Hundred after her explosive 37 ball 55 in the opening fixture of the 2023 season.

🚨 Only 2️⃣ Indians picked up for The Hundred 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣! 🇮🇳🏏



Smriti Madhana returns to her former team Southern Brave 🟢



Another RCB star performer, Sophie Molineux went to the Manchester Originals after her match-winning performance in the final of WPL.

The fourth season of The Hundred will Kickstart on the 23rd of July later this year with a match between Richa's Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invincibles.