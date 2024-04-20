ISSF Shotgun Olympic Qualifiers: Prithviraj, Sekhon set sights on Paris Quotas

Top Indian shotgun shooters like Shreyasi Singh, Ganemat Sekhon, and Prithviraj Tondaiman are among the 12-member Indian team for the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship in Doha, Qatar from April 21-29.

India has already secured 20 Paris Olympics quotas in this sport, with four in the shotgun discipline, one in each of the four categories. This is the final opportunity for Indian shooters to increase this number.

The top two ranked shooters in all of the four categories (1 per NOC) will confirm the Paris Olympics berth for their respective country.

India's hopes will mainly rely on higher ranked athletes like Ganemot Sekhon in women's skeet and Prithviraj Tondaiman in men's trap, while the return of Mairaj Ahmad Khan in the squad will enhance the chances in men's skeet.

In women's trap, all hopes will be on experienced custodian Shreyasi Singh alongside youngsters like Neeru and Manisha Keer. India narrowly missed out on quotas in previous events due to some last moment misses, but this time they will try to increase their focus in a packed starting list.

Final Trap & Skeet @Olympics Quota Places are on the line! 🔥



Take a closer at the schedule for our ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun event in Doha 🇶🇦#ISSFDohaOQC | #RoadToParis2024i — ISSF (@issf_official) April 18, 2024

Squad

Men’s Trap - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor Zoravar Singh Sandhu,

Women’s trap - Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer, Neeru

Men’s skeet - Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh, Angad Bajwa

Women’s skeet - Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Areeba Khan

Schedule

21 April - 11:00 AM IST - Qualifying round Trap 50 targets (Men and Women)

22 April - 11:00 AM IST - Qualifying round Trap 50 targets (Men and Women)

23 April - 11:00 AM IST - Qualifying round Trap 25 targets (Men and Women)

23 April - 5:30 PM IST - Evening session - Finals Tap (Men and Women)

26 April - 11:00 AM IST - Qualifying round Skeet 50 targets (Men and Women)

27 April - 11:00 AM IST - Qualifying round Skeet 50 targets (Men and Women)

28 April - 11:00 AM IST - Qualifying round Skeet 25 targets (Men and Women)

28 April - 5:30 PM IST - Evening session - Finals Skeet (Men and Women)

Live Streaming

The finals of all the four events at ISSF final Olympic Qualifiers will be live streamed on the official Youtube Channel of ISSF. There is no TV broadcast for the event in India.