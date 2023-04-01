Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Boxing
Afghan boxer Sadia Bromand is fighting outside the ring too
Sadia Bromand was the only boxer from Afghanistan at the recently concluded Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi.
And the journey as you may expect has not been anything but easy. Not only does she have to fight in the ring, but outside of it too. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has not been good for sports in the Asian country. A true inspiration for all the women, here's her story. Watch
