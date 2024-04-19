Middle-distance runner Shalu Chaudhary cleared of doping charges

Middle-distance runner Shalu Chaudhary has been cleared of doping charges by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) panel. The NADA has also lifted her four-year ban after a DNA test revealed that her urine sample was contaminated at the time of collection.

The panel also urged NADA to refund the INR1.5 lakh collected from Chaudhary for the DNA testing within 10 days from the order, which was passed on April 18.

Chaudhary was banned for her alleged use of two substances including a stimulant and peptide hormones last year. Later, she lost her appeal to NADA's disciplinary panel.

Hence, the 30-year-old national-level medallist in 800m sought DNA testing of her urine sample, a plea that was rejected by the disciplinary committee but accepted by the appeals panel.

The DAN testing was done at the Forensics Department of King's College, London.

In its verdict, the appeals panel stated: "The A and B samples from the previously analysed urine sample produced extremely poor partial DNA profiles, presenting as a mixture of two female individuals in similar proportions."

The order further stated that "in the light of the DNA sample report, the counsel for NADA is not able to point out any other factor which would persuade the Appeal Panel to reject the case of the athlete."

"The counsel for NADA fairly accepted the DNA report and has not challenged the findings of the same.

"In view of the aforesaid facts, the order dated 11.04.2023 passed by the learned Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel is set aside. Accordingly, sanction of four years imposed upon the athlete is also set aside as well as consequential directions of forfeiture of competitive results w.e.f. 13.06.2022 is also set aside," the panel added.