Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar undergoes knee surgery in Doha

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who was ruled out of the Paris Olympics due to a left knee injury last week, has undergone surgery in Doha on Wednesday.



French orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Olory performed the surgery.

Sreeshankar is an Asian and Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

“The surgery was successful under Dr. Bruno Olory at the Aspetar Hospital, Doha. Thank you everyone for all your love and blessings during this tough phase. 18 hours post surgery and I am already walking,” wrote Sreeshankar on Instagram.

A screengrab of Murali Sreeshankar's Instagram post.

Sreeshankar had suffered the knee injury during a training session in Palakkad earlier this month.



He had qualified for the Paris Olympics, scheduled for July-August, in July 2023 when he won a silver medal at the Asian Championships in Bangkok with a jump of 8.37m, crossing the Olympic qualifying mark by 0.10m.

“Life writes strange scripts, and some times there is courage in accepting it and moving on. That’s what I will do. My journey to a comeback began the minute I injured my knee. The road is going to be long, difficult and will take a lot out of me,” Sreeshankar had stated while announcing his withdrawal from the Olympics.

Sreeshankar was the only Indian athlete to qualify for the long jump competition in the upcoming Paris Olympics.