Esha Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat take day one honours at Olympic Selection Trials

Esha Singh topped the women’s 25m pistol qualification, as Bhavesh Shekhawat led the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) charts at the end of competition day one of the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range on the outskirts of New Delhi.



Esha totalled 585 across her precision and rapid-fire rounds in the women’s sport pistol OST T1 qualifications, to steer two points clear of Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who finished second.

Manu Bhaker (582) was a close third while Abhidnya Patil (577) and Rhythm Sangwan (574) rounded off the five in the fray.

OST T1 update



Standings after R1 of qualification:



SPW: 1) Manu Bhaker 2) Esha Singh 3) Abhidnya Patil 4) Simranpreet Brar 5) Rhythm Sangwan



RFP: 1) Bhavesh Shekhawat 2) Vijayveer Sidhu 3) Adarsh Singh 4) Anish 5) Ankur Goel#OlympicSelectionTrials #IndianShooting #Pistol — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) April 19, 2024

In the men’s RFP OST T2, Bhavesh (580) took top billing, being rewarded for being the most consistent through the day, however, Vijayveer Sidhu (579) and Anish (578) as the quota holders in the event, will feel satisfied with the day’s work. Adarsh Singh (572) and Ankur Goel (564) were clearly out of this one.



All 10 shooters will be back on Saturday for the finals with an intent to earn crucial podium points, which can be the clincher in the end calculations.