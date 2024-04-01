Rimo Saha becomes first Indian to conquer Robben Island to Blaauwberg swim

Kolkata boy Rimo Shah has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian Para-swimmer to accomplish the daunting journey from Robben Island to Blaauwberg.

This remarkable achievement not only highlighted Saha's exceptional skill and determination but also showcased the indomitable spirit of Indian para-athletes on the global stage.

Reflecting on his monumental achievement, Rimo Saha, supported by the Shrachi Group, said, "Embarking on a journey echoing the resilience of Nelson Mandela, I am proud to share that I am the first Indian and Bengal's para swimmer, who has conquered the challenging waters around Robben Island. Battling water temperatures as low as 12-14°C, and navigating through the realms of jellyfish, blue whales, and sunfish – this open-water swim was no ordinary feat.

There was this real fear that I would not get injured if I encountered them accidentally. Also, the real danger of swimming in such cold waters is hypothermia. This was playing in the back of my mind. I desperately wanted to succeed and didn't want to miss out because of this."

Shah expressed gratitude to people who have been supportive of him.

"Heartfelt gratitude to my family, my coach, my observer and captain because of whom I am back in Kolkata after the successful swim. Also grateful to Shrachi Group's MD Mr. Rahul Todi’s unwavering support – without him, achieving this dream and conquering such distant waters would not have been possible," he stated.

Commenting on the historic achievement, Todi, Managing Director of Shrachi Group, said, "Rimo’s achievement is a historic moment for Indian sports. Every Indian must be proud of this achievement. This was probably Rimo's toughest swim because of the rough sea and extremely cold water. But Rimo's perseverance and hard training helped him overcome the obstacles. Shrachi Sports will be supporting him in his future endeavours. We congratulate and wish him all the very best.”

Saha's next swimming ventures will be in Poland and Seven Seas.