Asian Games: Bhavani Devi tops pools, sets sight on historic gold

Fencer Bhavani Devi stunned the rest of the field in the Women's sabre event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday morning to be ranked as the top performer across the pool stages. Follow | Asian Games Day 3 LIVE

Given the billing of top seed, Bhavani has got a bye in the Table of 32 and will next be in action in the Table of 16 in a few minutes. Her quarterfinal will also be within the next hour. Her semis and final, assuming she can maintain her early morning form, will be later on Tuesday evening.

The 30-year-old, who became the first Indian fencer to win a bronze medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year, looks set for one of the most historic gold medals if she can maintain her form through the day.

India have never won any medal in Fencing at the Asian Games. The best finish by any Indian fencer at this level has been in the quarterfinals.

List of Bhavani Devi's wins in the pool stages

Karina Dospay (Kazakhstan) - 5-3

Juliet Jie Min Heng (Singapore) - 5-2

Alhsna Alhammad (Saudi Arabia) - 5-1

Zaynab Dayibekova (Uzbekistan) - 5-1

Mst Roksana Khatun (Bangladesh)- 5-1

Bhavani emerged as the most dominant fencer in the women's individual pool rounds, winning five of five matches in Pool 4. She even defeated the reigning Asian champion Zaynab Dayibekova from Uzbekistan.

Bhavani was the best performer across all the pools even though there was one other Chinese fencer - Hengyu Yang - who won all five matches also on the basis of having received lesser hits.

Bhavani received only 8 hits across all her five pool matches. She was the only one who managed to keep her hits received to single digits.

Bhavani Devi is top seeded in Fencing women's individual sabre.She won all her pool games including her win against the current Asian Champion!She will directly play in pre-quarterfinals!Photo via: @soiledshoes #AsianGames2023 #fencing #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/AjJIditla3 — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) September 26, 2023

Bhavani will face Tonkhaw Phokaewm of Thailand (17th seed) in the Table of 16. Assuming she wins that, her opponent in the quarterfinal will possibly be the 8th or 9th seed. The first possible match-up she will face against one of the top five seeds will be in the semifinal. Both the second and third seeds are in the other half of the draw from Bhavani.