Abhay Singh cruises into Goodfellow Classic final

Abhay Singh continued to dazzle at the Goodfellow Classic squash tournament in Toronto, Canada, as he reached the men's singles final on Friday night with a 3-1 victory over Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek.



Top seed Abhay, the Asian Games medallist, defeated the Egyptian 11-5, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6 in 54 minutes in the semifinal of the $9000 event to storm into his second PSA Challenger Tour final in as many months. Last month, Abhay won the JSW Willingdon event in Mumbai.

Abhay, the world no. 66, played a crucial role in India's team gold and mixed doubles bronze medal-winning show at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

The Indian player will face Elliott Morris Devred of Wales in the final.

Abhay has been in terrific form since winning the JSW Willingdon tournament.

In the quarterfinal, he got better of sixth-seeded Frenchman Maceo Levy 13-11, 11-7, 11-3 in 33 minutes. This was the second meeting between the two players, and on both occasions, Abhay won in straight sets.

Earlier, he registered a comfortable victory in the round of 16 against Canadian player Elliot Hunt.