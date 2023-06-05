Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Why is Shaili Singh being termed as next big thing in Indian athletics?
Shaili Singh is only 19 years of age, but her achievements have already made a mark in Indian athletics.
Shaili Singh is only 19 years of age, but her achievements have already made a mark in Indian athletics.
The lanky long jumper is being touted as the future of Indian athletics and rightly so! A student of the great Anju Bobby George and her husband Robert Bobby George, Shaili is on the path to create history.
Next Story