Velavan Senthilkumar crash out of German Open squash
National champion Velavan Senthilkumar lost to fourth seed Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in quarterfinals of the German Open.
National squash champion Velavan Senthilkumar suffered a straight-game defeat against Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the German Open in Hamburg on Friday.
Playing against a higher-ranked opponent, Senthilkumar lost 7-11, 6-11, 4-11 to the fourth-seed Malaysian at the USD 50,000 PSA World Tour Bronze event.
The first game saw both players stay close in scoring. A forehead drive that died in the back right corner from the Malaysian pushed the game to 4-5, and it was Yow Ng who got the better of the game from there.
In the second and third games, Senthilkumar leaked errors resulting in a straight-game loss.
"It's always been a close affair (between us). For some reason, every time he (Senthil Kumar) upsets a few players to get to me," Yow Ng told the official PSA website.
"It's getting tougher every time, but I also know my strengths, I know I can hang in there, and play the big points better, and I think it showed in the first and second games. I'm just happy to get through in three today," added the Malaysian World no. 22, who has a 3-0 head-to-head record against the Indian in PSA events.
Earlier in the tournament, 2023 Asian medalist Senthilkumar stunned eighth seed George Parker of England in the pre-quarterfinals.
Senthilkumar was consistent during his 11-5,11-8,9-11,11-9 second-round win over Parker in 61 minutes on Thursday.
Earlier, Senthilkumar, ranked 59 in the world had defeated Yassin Elshafei of Egypt 6-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 in 62 minutes in the first round.