India’s Squash icon Saurav Ghosal announces retirement

Indian squash icon Saurav Ghosal, the former World No.10, announced his retirement from professional squash after an illustrious 21-year career, on Monday.

Ghosal's journey from the courts of Kolkata to the world stage has been nothing short of inspiring, marking him as a trailblazer in Indian squash history. Ghosal's announcement came through a heartfelt social media post where he reflected on his remarkable journey. "I started my journey 22 years ago. At the time, I never thought in my wildest dreams, I would play professional squash for so long," he wrote, expressing gratitude for the opportunities and experiences the sport has provided him

SAURAV GHOSHAL RETIRES ! 🚨🎾



2️⃣1️⃣ Years on Tour

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Matches

1️⃣2️⃣ PSA Titles



Only Indian male to enter world top 1️⃣0️⃣



India's best squash player and one of country's fittest athletes bids goodbye to his PSA career at 37. He however will continue to represent the 🇮🇳.

During his career, Ghosal amassed an impressive record, capturing 10 PSA titles and reaching 18 finals. His crowning moment came at the Malaysian Open Squash Championships in November 2021, where he triumphed over Colombian top seed Miguel Rodriguez to claim the title, a fitting end to his PSA Tour victories.



While his achievements on the PSA Tour are notable, Ghosal's impact extended beyond individual accolades. He played a pivotal role in leading India to gold medals in the teams event at both the 2014 and 2022 editions of the Asian Games, showcasing his leadership and dedication to representing his country on the global stage.

Ghosal's partnership with compatriot Dipika Pallikal Karthik also left a mark in Indian squash history. Together, they clinched a gold medal for India in the mixed event at the 2022 WSF World Doubles Squash Championships, highlighting Ghosal's versatility and prowess in different formats of the game.

At the Commonwealth Games, Ghosal etched his name in the annals of Indian sports history by becoming the first man from India to win a medal in the squash singles event. His silver and bronze medal performances in the mixed doubles and singles events, respectively, at the Gold Coast and Birmingham Commonwealth Games showcased his consistency and excellence at the highest level.

Ghosal's dominance extended to the domestic circuit, where he holds a record of 13 Indian Nationals titles, further solidifying his status as a squash icon in his homeland.