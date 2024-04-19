Ex-India goalkeeper Bharat Chetri lauds Hockey India’s grassroots initiatives

Bharat Chetri, the illustrious former goalkeeper of the Indian men's hockey team, has lent his support and commendation to Hockey India's latest initiatives aimed at fostering grassroots talent and uplifting women's hockey in the nation.

Chetri spoke fervently about the impact these initiatives could have on the sport in India.



Hockey India's recent endeavours include a pioneering programme targeted at nurturing young drag-flickers and goalkeepers across India. This strategic investment underscores the national sports federation’s commitment to identifying and refining promising talent from the grassroots level.

Former goalkeepers and drag-flickers, including Chetri himself, have been enlisted to lead intensive 3-day training sessions at premier national academies nationwide. These sessions aim to identify and hone the skills of young athletes aspiring to excel in these pivotal positions.

Chetri expressed his enthusiasm for the programme, stating, "Investing in grassroots development is paramount for the future of Indian hockey. By focusing on specialized training for goalkeepers and drag-flickers, Hockey India is laying a solid foundation for the emergence of world-class talent in these critical roles. I am honoured to be a part of this initiative and am confident that it will yield remarkable results for the sport."

The assembled pool of trainers comprises esteemed former India goalkeepers Adrian D’Souza, Yogita Bali, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte, PT Rao, along with eminent former India drag-flickers Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurjinder Singh, VR Raghunath, and Jaspreet Kaur.

Following their intensive training, these seasoned trainers have been strategically deployed to premier national academies across India, ensuring the dissemination of expertise and knowledge to aspiring young athletes nationwide.

In addition to the grassroots development program, Hockey India recently unveiled the ground-breaking National Women's Hockey League 2024 – 2025, marking a significant milestone for women's hockey in the country.