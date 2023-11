National Games 2023: Swimmer Nina Venkatesh wins her fourth gold, Virdhawal Khade does the double

Nina Venkatesh of Karnataka won her fourth gold medal of the Games winning the Women’s 50M Butterfly with a new Games record while Virdhawal Khade did the double, adding the Men’s 50M Butterfly to his tally in the swimming competition of the 37th National Games here.



Nina stopped the clock on 27.70 s to win the gold ahead of Manavi Varma of Karnataka (27.90s) and Rutuja Khade of Maharashtra (28.38 s) in women’s 50m Butterfly. Virdhawal, who had won the 50m freestyle, edged out his state mate Mihir Ambre (24.67 s) and Kerala’s Sajan Prakash (24.78 s) with a new Games record time of 24.60s. One of the most consistent swimmers in the circuit, Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka won gold in the 100 M Backstroke event with a new Games record of 55.59s. Rishabh Das of Maharashtra (57.37s) won the silver while Karnataka’s Siva Sridhar won the bronze with a timing of 57.41 s. In the women’s 100 M Backstroke, Maharashtra’s Palk Joshi won gold stopping the clock at 1:05.29s. Goa’s Sanjana Prabhugaonker won silver (1:05.73 s) and Ridhima Veerendra Kumar of Karnataka won bronze (1:05.86 s). Maharashtra now leads the standings with 60 gold, 48 silver and 53 bronze medals and still have a sizeable advantage over defending champions Services Sports Control Board, who after a slow start now has 37 gold medals and 13 silver and bronze each. Haryana is currently third with a total of 85 medals, including 31 gold. Haryana won three of the six gold medals that were decided in Wresting today at the Campal Sports Village with SSCB, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh winning the other three.

Arun AB

At the Athletics Stadium, Arun AB of Services hogged the limelight on the penultimate day of the track and field events by erasing men’s triple jump record. His gold medal performance of 16.79m was better than Praveen Chithravel’s 16.68m record set last year in Gujarat.



Srabani Nanda of Odisha and Abhin B. Devadiga of Karnataka clinched the gold medals in 200 M women and men sprints respectively. Srabani (23.69 s) pipped Punjab’s Kamaljeet Kaur (23.84 s) and favourite Jyoti Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh (23.95 s) to win the gold. In the men’s category Karnataka’s Abhin stopped the clock at 20.89 s to win the gold while state mate, K.V Shashikanth won silver (20.97 s) and Odisha’s Animesh Kujur won bronze (20.99 s). Chanda K.M of Delhi won the gold in the Women’s 800 M adding to the silver she won in 1500 M. She completed the two-lap race in a timing of 2:01.74 s ahead Yamuna Ladkat of Maharashtra and Pooja of Haryana. Anirban Ghosh of West Bengal and Archana Kamath of Karnataka clinched the men’s and women’s singles gold medals in table tennis while lMaharashtra added two gold medals from mixed and women’s doubles at the Campal Multipurpose Indoor Stadium. Third seed Ghosh blanked fifth seed Yashansh Malik of Delhi 4-0 men’s singles final while Archana defeated Maharashtra’s Diya Chitale 4-1. Diya, however, can take pride in winning gold in the mixed doubles, combining with seasoned campaigner Sanil Shetty to beat West Bengal’s Ankur Bhattacharya and Kaushani Nath in straight games. In the Cycling competitions being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, there were no upsets as Indian internationals won all six gold medals on offer. Meenakshi of Haryana won two gold medals, winning the 15 Km Scratch and 3 KM Individual Pursuit races. Naman Kapil of Punjab 15 Km Scratch Race while Meenakshi of Haryana won the 10 Km Scratch Race. David Beckham of Andaman & Nicobar Islands edged out his national team compatriots Rojit Singh and Venkappa Kengalagutti to win the gold in the 1000 M Individual Time Trial and also win the union territories first medal of the games. In the Women’s 500 M Individual Time Trial Delhi’s Triyasha Paul won the gold. Important Results: Athletics 200 M Women Gold – Srabani Nanda (Odisha) – 23.69 s Silver – Kamaljeet Kaur (Punjab) – 23.84 s Bronze – Jyothi Yarraji (Andhra Pradesh) – 23.95 s 200 M Men Gold – Abhin B. Devadiga (Karnataka) – 20.89 s Silver – V.A Shashikanth (Karnataka) – 20.97 s Bronze – Animesh Kujur (Odisha) – 20.99 s 800 M Women Gold – K.M Chanda (Delhi) – 2:01.74 s Silver – Yamuna Ladkat (Maharashtra) – 2:03.24 s Bronze – Pooja (Haryana) – 2:03.69 s 800 M Men Gold - Pradeep Senthil Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 1:48.10 s Silver - Shakeel (Rajasthan) 1:48.65 secs Bronze - Prakash Gadade (SSCB) 1:48.75 secs Hammer Throw Men Gold - Taranveer Singh Bains (SSCB) - 65.09m, Silver - Ajay Kumar (Haryana) - 64.55m Bronze - Niraj Kumar (SSCB) - 63.12m. Triple Jump Men Gold - Arun AB (SSCB) – 16.79 m (NGR) Silver - Karthik Unnikrishnan (SSCB) - 16.57 m Bronze – M. Selva Prabhu (Tamil Nadu) - 16.56 m. Heptathlon Gold - Sowmiya Murugan (Andhra Pradesh) – 5127 points Silver - Tanu (Haryana) - 5037 points Bronze - Sonu Kumari (Haryana) - 5032 points.

Swimming

Women’s 1500 M Freestyle Gold – Bhavya Sachdeva (Delhi) – 17:40.82 s Silver – Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) – 18:03.88 s Bronze – Shirin (Karnataka) – 18:18.21 s Men’s 800 M Freestyle Gold – Kushagra Rawat (Delhi) – 8:07.43 s (NGR) Silver – Sajan Prakash (Kerala) – 8:15.64 s Bronze – Advait Page (Madhya Pradesh) – 8:16.08 s Women’s 100 M Backstroke Gold – Palak Joshi (Maharashtra) – 1:05.29 s Silver – Sanjana Prabhugaonker (Goa) – 1:05.73 s Bronze – Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (Karnataka) – 1:05.86 s Men’s 100 M Backstroke Gold – Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) – 55.59 s (NGR) Silver – Rishabh Das (Maharashtra) – 57.37 s Bronze – Siva Sridhar (Karnataka) – 57.41 s Women’s 50 M Butterfly Gold – Nina Venkatesh (Karnataka) – 27.70 s (NGR) Silver – Manavi Varma (Karnataka) – 27.90 s Bronze – Rujuta Khade (Maharashtra) – 28.38 s Men’s 50 M Butterfly Gold – Virdhawal Khade (Maharashtra) – 24.60 s (NGR) Silver – Mihir Ambre (Maharashtra) – 24.67 s Bronze – Sajan Prakash (Kerala) – 24.78 s

Table Tennis

Men’s Final’s Anirban Ghosh (West Bengal) bt Yashansh Malik (Delhi) (11-8, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5) Semi-Finals Yashansh Malik bt Priyanuj Bhattacharyya (Assam) – 4-1 (11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-5) Anirban Ghosh bt Ankur Bhattacharya (West Bengal) – 4-3 (10-12, 14-12, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-2) Women’s Finals Archana Girish Kamath (Karnataka) bt Diya Parag Chitale (Maharashtra) – 4-1 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10) Semi-Finals Diya Parag Chitale bt Swastika Sandeep Ghosh (Maharashtra) – 4-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-4, 11-5) Archana Girish Kamath bt Lakshita Narang (Delhi) – 4-3 (7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 13-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9) Women’s Doubles Finals Swastika Sandeep Ghosh/Shruti Vijay Amrute (Maharashtra) bt Sagarika Mukherjee/Kaushani Nath (West Bengal) – 3-0 (11-7, 11-2, 12-10) Men’s Doubles Finals Anirban Ghosh/Ankur Bhattacharya (West Bengal) bt Abhishek Yadav/Divyansh Srivastava (Uttar Pradesh) – 3-2 (4-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8) Mixed Doubles Finals Sanil Shetty/Diya Parag Chitale (Maharashtra) bt Ankur Bhattacharya/Kaushani Nath (West Bengal) – 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-2) Wrestling Men’s 86 Kg Freestyle Gold – Sanjeet (SSCB) Silver – Sandeep (Punjab) Bronze – Ashish (Delhi), Rakesh (Haryana) Men’s 125 Kg Freestyle Gold – Ashish (Chandigarh) Silver – Sumit Malik (Haryana) Bronze – Prashant Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Nagaraj Danadamani (Karnataka) Men’s Greco Roman 77 Kg Gold – Vikas (Haryana) Silver – Ravi Kumar (Delhi) Bronze – Abhimanu (Punjab), Deepak Punia (Haryana) Women’s 68 Kg Gold – Arju (Haryana) Silver – Jaspreet Kaur (Punjab) Bronze – Pooja Kumari (Uttar Pradesh), Swati Berwal (Haryana) Women’s 50 Kg Gold – Shivanee Pawar (Madhya Pradesh) Silver – Neelam (Uttar Pradesh) Bronze – Sweety (Haryana), Nandini Salokhe (Maharashtra) Men’s Greco Roman 97 Kg Gold – Nitesh (Haryana) Silver – Nairinder Cheema (Punjab) Bronze – Rohit Bura (Haryana), Sonu (SSCB) Cycling (At IGI Delhi) 15 KM Scratch Race Men Gold – Naman Kapil (Punjab) Silver – Anil Manglaw (Haryana) Bronze – Manjeet Kumar (Haryana) 10 KM Scratch Race Women Gold – Meenakshi (Haryana) Silver – Keerthi C. Rangaswamy (Karnataka) Bronze – Swasti Singh (Odisha) 1000 M Individual Time Trial Men Gold – David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) – 1:02.197 Silver – Yanglem Rojit Singh (Manipur) – 1:03.891 Bronze – Venkappa Shivappa Kengalagutti (Karnataka) – 1:05.105 500 M Individual Time Trial Women Gold – Triyasha Paul (Delhi) – 00:36.205 Silver – Celestina Chelobroy (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) – 00:36.698 Bronze – Mayuri Lute (Maharashtra) – 00:36.772 Men 4 KM Individual Pursuit Gold – Niraj Kumar (Haryana) – 4:32.120 Silver –Dinesh Kumar (SSCB) – 4:39.173 Bronze – Vishavjeet Singh (Punjab) – 4:41.133 Women 3 KM Individual Pursuit Gold – Meenakshi (Haryana) – 03:56.495 s Silver – Keerthi Chikki Rangaswamy (Karnataka) – 03:58.765 s Bronze – Swasti Singh (Odisha) – 03:58.003 s Diving 1 M Spring Board Men Gold – Hemam London Singh (SSCB) Silver – Satish Kumar Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh) Bronze – Joydeep Nayek (Assam) Wushu Men’s Tajiquan Gold – M. Gyandash Singh (SSCB) Silver – Leimapokpam Naokhomba Meitei (Manipur) Bronze – Deepak Lama (Delhi) Women Tajiquan Gold – L. Sanatombi Chanu (Manipur) Silver – Mepung Lamju (Arunachal Pradesh_ Bronze – Realu Poo (Arunachal Pradesh) Men’s Daoshu Gold – Rohit Jadhav (Madhya Pradesh) – 9.60 points Silver – Subhash Tomar (Madhya Pradesh) – 9.40 points Bronze – Aditya Gautham (Uttar Pradesh) – 8.20 points Women’s Daoshu Gold – Nyeman Wangsu (Arunachal Pradesh) – 9.30 points Silver – Sunita Gari (Jharkhand) – 7.60 points Bronze – Janiva Danita Fernandes (Goa) – 7.10 points Men’s Qianshu Gold – Salam Marshal Singh (Manipur) – 9.60 points Silver – Bhanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh) – 9.15 points Bronze – Shubham Patel (Madhya Pradesh) – 9.10 points Women’s Qianshu Gold – Umlambam Echantombhi Devi (Manipur) – 8.70 points Silver – Poorvi Soni (Madhya Pradesh) – 7.60 points Bronze – Tara Kumari (Jharkhand) – 6.90 points Taekwondo Men Under 58 Kg Gold – Abdul Waheed J (SSCB) Silver – Prashant Rana (Haryana) Bronze – Neeraja Gupta (Gujarat) Men Under 74 Kg Gold – Akshay Hooda (SSCB) Silver – Jarnal Singh (Rajasthan) Bronze – Deepesh Pandey (Madhya Pradesh), Prasad Patil (Maharashtra) Women’s Under 62 Kg Gold – Priyanka Leitanthem (Manipur) Silver – Shreya Rani (Bihar) Bronze – Bharati Rohidas More (Maharashtra), Anushiya Priyadarshini (TN) Women Under 49 Kg Gold – Deeksha Sharma (Haryana) Silver – Muskan Manu (Arunachal Pradesh) Bronze – Laisham Achaltombi Devi (Kerala), Mrunal Vaidya (Maharashtra)

Hockey

Women Pool A: West Bengal bt Tamil Nadu – 4-0 Pool B: Jharkhand bt Maharashtra – 3-0, Punjab bt Goa – 4-1 Men Pool A: Odisha bt Delhi – 3-2 Pool B: Karnataka bt Tamil Nadu – 3-2, Jharkhand bt Goa – 6-1 Men’s Football Pool A: Maharashtra bt Meghalaya – 2-1, Kerala bt Manipur – 3-1 Roll Ball Women’s Gold Medal Match Maharashtra bt Odisha – 7-3 Women’s Semi-Finals Maharshtra bt Jammu & Kashmir – 5-2 Rajasthan bt Jharkhand – 6-1 Men’s Gold Medal Match Rajasthan bt Maharashtra – 7-5 Men’s Semi-Finals Maharashtra bt Jharkhand – 17-9 Rajasthan bt Uttar Pradesh – 7-6 Water Polo Group Stages Women Maharashtra bt Karnataka – 15-7 Delhi bt Haryana – 24-2 West Bengal bt Kerala – 8-5 Men SSCB bt West Bengal – 9-1 Mahrashtra bt Kerala – 6-4