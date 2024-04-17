AFI derecognise 16 districts for failing to send teams to inter-district nationals

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in an unprecedented decision, derecognised 16 district associations for their failure to send teams for the National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet held in Ahmedabad in February, reported Sportstar.



The list of disaffiliated district associations included one district each from Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Lakshadweep, three each from Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya, two each from Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Talking about the move, which was a first-of-its-kind decision by the federation, AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said, "We have given enough warning for the last two years."

“The suspended districts will be removed and fresh associations will be formed,” said Sumariwalla, adding “This is as per the AFI constitution.”

The AFI also urged the state associations to take action against the disaffiliated district associations and form new units after consultation with the federation.

Despite Panchkula's disaffiliation, the National Inter-State Championships will be held in the district town, confirmed Sumariwalla.



List of disaffilied districts: Haryana's Panchkula, Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, Ramban and Shopian, Jharkhand's Lohardaga, Lakshadweep's Kalpeni, Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi, Madhya Pradesh's Harda and Neemuch, Punjab's Firozpur and Fazilka, Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, and West Bengal's Purba Medinipur.