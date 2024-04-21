High jumper Sarvesh Kushare wins Mt. SAC Relays title with season-best effort

High jumper Sarvesh Kushare won the Mt. SAC Relays title with a season-best effort of 2.23m in Walnut, California on Saturday night.

Kushare, an Indian Army havildare, was eyeing for Paris Olympics qualification, but he could achieve only his season-best jump.

Kushare, a 2023 Asian Athletics Championships silver medallist, attempted 2.28m to achieve his personal best mark but could not clear that. Kushare has a personal best of 2.27m.

The qualifying mark for the Paris Olympics is set at 2.33m.

However, his legal jump of 2.23m was enough for him to win the title, with the silver medallist Kyle Rollins, recording his best effort of 2.18m at the event. Kamyren Garrett won the bronze medal with a best effort of 2.13m.



Playing In his second competition of 2024, Kushare overcame the 2.23m barrier easily but had three failed attempts at 2.28m.

In the Race to Paris qualifying rankings, Sarvesh is currently ranked 39th, and he should move up the table following this impressive performance.

This was Kushare's second title in California. Last week, he won the men's high jump title at Bryan Clay Invitational 2024 at the Azusa Pacific University in California, US, with a best effort of 2.19m.