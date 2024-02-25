Abhay Singh clinches Goodfellow Classic squash title

Indian squash player Abhay Singh clinched the Goodfellow Classic tournament, a PSA Challenger Tour event, in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday night.



Dominating the final, Abhay thumped Elliott Morris Devred of Wales in straight games 11-7, 11-9, 11-9 to grab the title at the $9000 event.

This was Abhay's second PSA Challenger Tour title in as many months. In January, he won the JSW Willingdon event in Mumbai.

Abhay has been in great form in the last few months. In the semifinal, he defeated Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek of Egypt to secure his place in the final.

Abhay, the world no. 66, played a crucial role in India's team gold and mixed doubles bronze medal-winning show at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.



In the quarterfinal, he got better of sixth-seeded Frenchman Maceo Levy 13-11, 11-7, 11-3 in 33 minutes. This was the second meeting between the two players, and on both occasions, Abhay won in straight sets.

Earlier, the 25-year-old from Chennai registered a comfortable victory in the round of 16 against Canadian player Elliot Hunt.