Kzing White Label "Build Your Own Entertainment Empire"

About Kzing White Label
Founded in 2012, one of the best white label company in the industry
Help more than 1000+ clients build gambling/betting website, and have strong expertise in developing betting platform, product and technology
Understand client's needs, provide suitable white label solutions and services.
Want to be an outstanding gambling website operator in the industry?
To develop as a good platform operator, you need :
Design stunning templates and apply them to Desktop, H5, APP mobile iOS and Android
Excellent CDN to create the best network environment to ensure platform stability
One backend system supports multiple frontend systems including multiple languages, multiple currencies (including cryptocurrencies), and multiple payment gateways/channels
User-friendly system to manage the promotional activities, player/ membership activities
Agent/affiliate system which has the options of single-tier structure or multi-tier structure for selection according to your preference
Intelligent risk control to protect your interests
Reporting system for data analysis purpose
Business partners to assist in setting up company/operation points
A professional team to provide you an One-on-One consulting services
24/7 operation and maintenance services to deal with customer or technical problems
We will help you complete 1-10 listed above
If you are looking for a gambling/betting website platform provider that can help you to create an unprecedented entertainment empire, we are here to work with you.
We will try our best to fulfill your requirements, customize template designs and game selections which suit to India market. At the same time, we also improve & upgrade our back-end system consistently to help you to attract more players.
What we have for the market
China Market
This industry has been immersed in China for a certain time, this has transformed China market into a mature and saturated market. This situation has brought more and more challenges to gambling platform operators, so what can be done to position your brand successfully in the industry?
Southeast Asia Market
We have partners in Southeast Asia (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries). We do understand the player preferences corresponding to the markets, hence, we're able to recommend local popular games to our clients. In addition, we have abundant resources of currency exchange and payment gateway channels in Southeast Asia.
India market
It is undeniable that the India market is one of the potential markets in the industry, this is contributed by its large population. So the obstacle would be the information and technology to dive in this market? Kzing White Label has developed a locally tailored product portfolio which can be a solution to operate business in India, and also to bring in more players to the game.
In short, we have abundant resources and provide targeted white label solutions to help you to run the platform within the Asian market.
What we have for the players
To attract players, aside from wide game options, we must also understand player preferences and what is needed by them. APP will be an great alternative to website as most of the people owned a smartphone nowadays, they can simply bet with using an APP.
Kzing White Label has 2 APPs.
Kzing APP
3 theme colours to choose
Flexible game classification according to player's preference
Exclusive feature page for VIP Player, allow you to classified players based on different VIP level.
Sports APP
User-friendly design, very convenient for players to use
Live broadcast, betting, and catch all exciting tournaments/ events in one place, allowing players to have great betting experience
Real-time monitoring by the risk control team to protect your interests
In addition, Kzing White Label has 80+ games to choose from, including live, sports, e-Sports, lottery, chess & card, video games, fishing, as well as crickets and pokers which is very popular in India.
Website Platform Setup Process
Both parties mutually agreed & sign on agreement, client required to make upfront payment for website setup.
Client to provide website building content & requirements
Website development & technical support
Website must go live within 1 month UAT, accepts one time amendments only (please consolidate all the requests), clear the rest of payment.
Officially online.
*Additional charges on major change request upon entering Production phase.
We can provide flexible VIP high-end customization according to the client's idea.
In order to leverage our own brand name, we will continue to improve products and services in accordance with market trends, and continue to expand the business with partners to lead the industry forward.
Are you the partner in India that we are looking for?
