Kzing White Label "Build Your Own Entertainment Empire"

About Kzing White Label



Help more than 1000+ clients build gambling/betting website, and have strong expertise in developing betting platform, product and technology

Founded in 2012, one of the best white label company in the industry

We will try our best to fulfill your requirements, customize template designs and game selections which suit to India market. At the same time, we also improve & upgrade our back-end system consistently to help you to attract more players.

If you are looking for a gambling/betting website platform provider that can help you to create an unprecedented entertainment empire, we are here to work with you.

We will help you complete 1-10 listed above

Agent/affiliate system which has the options of single-tier structure or multi-tier structure for selection according to your preference

What we have for the market

China Market

This industry has been immersed in China for a certain time, this has transformed China market into a mature and saturated market. This situation has brought more and more challenges to gambling platform operators, so what can be done to position your brand successfully in the industry?

Southeast Asia Market

We have partners in Southeast Asia (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries). We do understand the player preferences corresponding to the markets, hence, we're able to recommend local popular games to our clients. In addition, we have abundant resources of currency exchange and payment gateway channels in Southeast Asia.

India market

It is undeniable that the India market is one of the potential markets in the industry, this is contributed by its large population. So the obstacle would be the information and technology to dive in this market? Kzing White Label has developed a locally tailored product portfolio which can be a solution to operate business in India, and also to bring in more players to the game.

In short, we have abundant resources and provide targeted white label solutions to help you to run the platform within the Asian market.

What we have for the players

To attract players, aside from wide game options, we must also understand player preferences and what is needed by them. APP will be an great alternative to website as most of the people owned a smartphone nowadays, they can simply bet with using an APP.

Kzing White Label has 2 APPs.

Kzing APP

3 theme colours to choose

Flexible game classification according to player's preference

Exclusive feature page for VIP Player, allow you to classified players based on different VIP level.

Sports APP

User-friendly design, very convenient for players to use

Live broadcast, betting, and catch all exciting tournaments/ events in one place, allowing players to have great betting experience

Real-time monitoring by the risk control team to protect your interests

In addition, Kzing White Label has 80+ games to choose from, including live, sports, e-Sports, lottery, chess & card, video games, fishing, as well as crickets and pokers which is very popular in India.