The Best Cricket Betting App in India

Top Apps in India for Online Betting Cricket Today

These days, cricket is winning the hearts of Indians not only directly on sports fields and TV broadcasts, but also in betting apps. After all, it is betting that allows you to get even more adrenaline and emotions from watching your favorite matches.



And the most important, modern mobile devices allow you to make bets, watch statistics and broadcasts, as well as to withdraw winnings right on the go thanks to modern portable applications.

You will find many reviews on the web for different applications, such as here: https://gambling-apps.in/betting-apps/cricket-apps/. We bring you the ranking of the best cricket betting apps in our opinion.

Best Cricket betting apps This rating is based on a thorough analysis of the software and reviews of it, as well as betting companies in general. All the apps in the list are legal in India, trustworthy and popular. You can cricket betting apps download in India from bookmakers websites and enjoy mobile betting anytime! PariMatch This bookmaker, created back in 1994, is the leader of our ranking. The free mobile app is distinguished by quality workmanship and fresh design and has all the same features as the web version. Place bets on dozens of cricket events, watch live streaming and stats, and use bonuses - all waiting for you in PM's branded client. Pros: Colossal selection of disciplines, markets, and entertainment in the casino section;

Current and secure payment methods;

User-friendly interface and fast client download;

Lots of promotions and bonuses. Cons: Customer support is not always quick to respond to inquiries. Bet365





Worldwide popular gambling club. Offers a wide selection for betting on cricket, in particular - on T20 matches and the Indian Premier League. The app offers high odds, a wide selection of markets, live match broadcasts, and live chat to contact support.



Pros: Clear interface;

Many sports, including cricket and soccer;

Live sports broadcasts. Cons: There is no statistics section in the app. 22Bet A modern application with a beautiful design. Among the many disciplines for betting there is cricket. Predictions are available in live and pre-match modes. Among the currencies is the Indian rupee. Pros: High odds;

Excellent customer support;

Extensive section of live betting. Cons: There are fewer markets for cricket here than competitors. Dafabet





A legal and loyal Indian bookmaker with more than fifteen years of history. Free cricket betting app for iOS and Android allows you to make predictions, use financial tools, contact the helpdesk - everything is the same as on the desktop. Rupiah appears in the list of currencies.



Pros: Lots of tournaments and bouts to bet on;

For beginners, the first deposit bonus is a generous 160%;

There are live broadcasts;

Convenient payment methods. Cons: Slightly outdated interface;

The support team is slower than expected. Betfair One of the most loyal bookmakers to India. The site and the app has bets on cricket, kabaddi and other sports, and even an inexperienced user can understand the interface. Financial transactions can be made through current payment methods. Pros: A couple of clicks are enough to make a prediction;

There are live bets and live broadcasts;

Available detailed statistics on events and tournaments. Cons: You have to use the site to get the welcome bonus;

The odds are lower than some competitors. 1xBet A well-known club in Europe and Asia, offering a quality online betting cricket client. It offers a huge number of bonuses, a wide collection of sports and settlement in rupees. Registration is very simple and fast. Pros: The support team advises not only in chat but also by phone;

Among the available disciplines are cricket and kabaddi;

Many payment systems to choose from. Cons: Extensive functionality makes the interface a little confusing;

It takes a long time to withdraw funds. Melbet





Popular bookmaker in the country, from whose official website you can download a portable client for Android or iOS. One of the features is a wide spread. Customer support around the clock to answer any questions from users.

