Shooting Trials: Sift Kaur Samra strengthens her position in Paris race

Delhi: World record holder Sift Kaur Samra continued her domination in the women's 50m 3P event after winning back-to-back Olympic selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, also entered the OST winner’s circle, winning the men’s 3P T2 final in a classic 0.22 scrap to the finish line.

Sift, the reigning Asian Games champion, world record holder, and the undisputed India number one in women’s 3P for some time now, shot 465.1 in the OST T2 final, to leave Ashi Choksey 2.4 behind in second. Anjum Moudgil was third, after coming second-best in a shoot-off with Ashi. Shriyanka Sadangi and Nishchal came in fourth and fifth.



Sift had also earlier won the women’s 3P OST T1 at the same venue on Wednesday. As things stand, one more good performance in Bhopal, where the OSTs 3&4 are scheduled next month, should see Sift through.

Sift Kaur Samra wins the second trial of 50m rifle 3P women’s.



Ashi defeated Anjum in a shoot off for the second place.



Final scores: Sift 465.1, Ashi 462.7, Anjum 451.9.#Shooting #Trials pic.twitter.com/X8GMt8o86O — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) April 26, 2024

Aishwary makes a comeback in 10m men's air pistol



The men’s 3P OST T2 final saw yet another India number one and deemed Paris quota holder Aishwary Tomar emerge victorious in a nail-biting climax. Heading into the final shot, Aishwary was 0.1 behind Akhil Sheoran. He fired a 10.6 to Akhil’s 9.9 to seize the win with a final score of 463.6



With Aishwary's win, the 50m men's 3P race is open now.

Air Rifle and Air Pistol OST T2 qualification

Day eight of the ongoing OSTs also saw the qualification rounds of the men’s and women’s 10M Air Rifle and Air Pistol T2 qualification rounds take place.



Nancy continued her excellent current form to top the women’s air rifle with a score of 633.1. Sandeep Singh was best in the men’s event with an equally solid 632.6.



In the women’s air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan was on top of the leaderboard with a score of 584 while Sarabjot Singh topped the men’s air pistol qualification with 581. All the four finals are slated for the concluding day on Saturday.