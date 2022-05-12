Things about Crypto Sports Betting that you should know

Introduction to Crypto Sports Betting

The term Crypto sports betting is fairly new in the online gambling ecosystem. It derives meaning from betting on sports events and international sports leagues using cryptocurrencies instead of government-issued fiat money.

Users or bettors bet money on the outcomes of a sports tournament or individual sports matches to win money in the form of cryptocurrency. Some of the biggest cryptocurrency names in the online gambling world are Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, and Dogecoin.

There are currently more than 2000 cryptocurrency options for users to choose from.

Is Crypto Sports Betting Legal?

Being part of the newly created decentralized or web3.0 world order, legality is still dicey in most parts of the world. Every country has its own rules and regulations for letting crypto sportsbooks operate in the region.

Though, because of the popularity and multiple advantages Blockchain technology provides, the general public is pressuring more and more governments to allow crypto-based betting platforms to operate freely.

Users must check the legal status beforehand if they decide to start betting on sports events using cryptocurrency.

Is Crypto Sports Betting Profitable?

Yes, and Yes. No and No. This is a tricky question, hence a tricky answer. Like all gambling platforms, whether they operate online or offline, the outcome of a bet can never be predicted in the real, physical world.

Yes, and Yes. No and No. This is a tricky question, hence a tricky answer. Like all gambling platforms, whether they operate online or offline, the outcome of a bet can never be predicted in the real, physical world.

Crypto sportsbooks work on the same principles of traditional online betting sites duplicated or tried to duplicate the principles of physical casinos and other gambling institutions. The only difference is instead of using government-issued currencies like USD, INR, CNY; bettors wager bets using a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Every bet risks losing money, no matter the platform: crypto or non-crypto, online or physical.

Tips for Choosing the Best Crypto Sports Betting Site

Before selecting a crypto sports betting site, users must look for the following guiding principles:

Pick a Platform with Positive User Reviews: Always look up what other players say about the betting site. Generally, the higher the customer reviews, the more trustworthy a betting platform will be.

The number of Sports Games and Sports Events: If a platform provides opportunities to bet on many sports events and hosts a good number of sports games, it is suggested to pick the one with more options.

Bonuses and Promotions: A good sports betting platform will reward users with regular promotions and bonuses like rakebacks and welcome bonuses.

Quick Customer Support: Always go with the one which has a quick and supportive customer support team. Generally, most platforms offer 24x7 customer support through phone calls and live chat.

Future of Crypto Sports Betting

Crypto sports betting is here to stay as long as Blockchain stays relevant. It offers a safer gambling environment for bettors and sportsbooks that offer online gambling services.

The safety of a blockchain ledger backs all financial transactions, and user data remains anonymous from outside prying.

Combined with the safety that cryptocurrencies add to the hitherto fledgling ecosystem of online gamling and user trust enjoyed by all blockchain-based products, the future for crypto sports betting sites is glittered with shining dice and transparent rolls.

Bottom Line

Online sportsbooks have been popular for a long time now, but they always lack user trust because of safety concerns and the prevalence of user data theft. Blockchain eliminates all of that and provides a safer online gambling environment.

The rise of crypto-based online sportsbooks is a major shift in the direction towards greater safety and anonymity, both for users and betting platforms.