'Want to break the national record soon': Teenage pole vault sensation Kavin

Bengaluru: The spectators watching the U-20 pole vault event at the India Open Jumps felt they were witnessing something beyond a junior competition here on Saturday.

All eyes were on national record holder Dev Meena, the favorite to win. But amidst the anticipation, another young athlete quietly caught the crowd’s attention.

A 19-year-old Kavin, sitting on the sidelines, his face reflecting disappointment.

He had failed to clear 5.15m, yet his effort at 5.10m told a different story – a story of potential, resilience, and a career just taking off.

It was a battle between Dev Meena and Kavin for the gold. Both cleared 5.10m with ease, but neither could go beyond.

While Dev Meena holds the national record of 5.32m, Kavin has his sights on bettering the mark.

"That's the goal. I know it's possible. I will try to break the national record very soon," Kavin told The Bridge at the sidelines of the event.

A career on the rise

For Kavin, this was the first time clearing 5.10m, but the journey to that mark wasn’t without hurdles – quite literally.

Just weeks before the competition, his trusted pole broke – a pole he had trained with for six months.

"It was tough. I was so used to that pole, and suddenly it was gone," Kavin rued. "But my coach made sure I had a new one so I could compete here."

Kavin first started out as a decathlete. It was pole vault which stood out for him from all the ten events Decathlon encompasses.

"I started Decathlon at 11. It had hurdles, high jump, everything. But pole vault was so fascinating to watch. I used to see my seniors doing it, and at 16, I knew – I wanted to switch," Kavin reminisced with a smile.

For his father, for his dream

Kavin hails from Salem, Tamil Nadu, a city known for its temples and lush gardens. But for him, the most important foundation has been his father’s dream.

His father always wanted to be a sportsperson but couldn’t pursue it due to a lack of support.

"I want to do this for my father. It was his dream, and now it’s mine," the teenager stated.

"He knows how hard it was without support, so he makes sure I don’t face the same. He does everything – financially and emotionally," he added.

Aiming for more

Standing on the same stage as the national record holder can be both exciting and intimidating for a young athlete.

But Kavin isn’t one to shy away.

"I have won three national-level medals, but this is the first time I’ve crossed the 5m mark. Before the tournament, I was confident – I knew I could do this. I even wanted to break the national record here.

"Koodiya Seekram (It will happen very soon)," he concluded with a bright smile.