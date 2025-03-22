Athletics
Indian Open Jumps: Moumita gets better of Ancy Sojan, Abdulla, Praveen Chithravel qualifies for Asian C'ships - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the Indian Open Jumps meet in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Indian top jumpers were competing at the 2025 Indian Jumps competition at the Anju Bobby Foundation in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Asian Games medalist Ancy Sojan was the star attraction of the event. She took part in the women's long jump final.
Meanwhile, the top Indian men's triple and long jumpers were also competing for the title.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 22 March 2025 3:25 PM GMT
Sunny Kumar maintains his lead to clinch the gold medal in men's long jump
His second jump of 7.80m proves decisive and he clinched the title without much pressure from the rest of the field.
- 22 March 2025 2:05 PM GMT
The favorite Anees Yahiya withdraws from the men's long jump final
Sunny Kumar is leading the pack in his absence with the best jump of 7.80m on his second attempt.
- 22 March 2025 1:20 PM GMT
Up Next: - Men's Long Jump Final at 7:00 PM IST
Here is the start list:
- 22 March 2025 1:02 PM GMT
A 6.07m leap for Moumita on the final jump but still confirmed her gold medal from the event
Medalists:
Gold - 6.44m - Moumita Mondal
Silver - 6.33m - Ancy Sojan
Bronze - 6.03m - Sandra Babu
- 22 March 2025 1:00 PM GMT
Ancy Sojan ends the competition with the silver medal
Ancy registered her best jump of 6.33m on her final attempt.
- 22 March 2025 12:23 PM GMT
Moumita Mondal qualifies for the Asian Championships with a massive jump of 6.44m
This is a new personal best for Moumita Mondal, surpassing her previous best of 6.41m