Arjun Maini to drive for HRT Ford performance at 2025 DTM season

India’s Arjun Maini will be driving for HRT Ford Performance in the new DTM season. This will mark Maini’s fifth year in the German touring car racing series.

The official test day for the new season is scheduled at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on Wednesday.

“I am excited about another year in the DTM with HRT and Ford Performance. We are looking forward to the season. It’s a new challenge for me and a new challenge for the team. But fortunately we've worked very well together over the past few seasons. So I am very happy to continue that relationship and hopefully we can have some strong races together and be successful," Maini said.

Haput Racin Team enters two Ford Mustang GT3 in the top-class sprint series for the first time this year. The cockpits for Ford's factory-supported DTM comeback after 36 years will be occupied by Maini and Fabio Scherer.

The opening race weekend is scheduled from April 25-27.

Maini has successfully competed for HRT in various racing series since 2022 and had achieved three podium finishes and one pole position in the DTM with the team last season. The Indian has made a total of 64 appearances in the prestigious sprint series to date.