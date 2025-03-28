Athletics
Gurindervir Singh sets new 100m national record
Manikanta Hoblidar also surpassed the national record mark.
Gurvindervir Singh shattered the Indian men's 100m national record on Friday at the 2025 Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru.
The 24-year-old Singh recorded a blistering 10.20s to better the previous record by a margin of 0.03s.
The previous men's 100m national record stood at 10.23s in the name of Manikanta Hoblidar.
Interestingly, Hoblidar was also a part of this race and also bettered his own national record timing. He clocked 10.22s to finish second behind Singh.
Amnlan Borgohain finished third with a timing of 10.43s, whereas Lalu Prasad Bhoi finished just outside the podium with a timing of 10.45s.
Abhinash Sahu clocked 10.79s to finish fifth.
Incidentally, all the top five finishers in the competition have been training together in Mumbai since the start of the 2025 season.