'Our wrestlers can improve India's medal tally at the Olympics': WFI chief

The Indian wrestlers concluded the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championship with an impressive haul of 10 medals, including 1 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

The continental championship was Indian wrestlers' first tournament after the sports ministry revoked the ban on Sanjay Singh-led Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

"WFI congratulates all medal winners. A lot of medalists are our second line of wrestlers, especially women. Their performance is proof that we have a strong base of wrestlers in our country. If we concentrate on the current line of wrestlers, we can improve our medal tally at the Olympics," WFI President Sanjay Singh told The Bridge on Monday.

The WFI will be conducting the national camp from April 7 onwards. The camp will include the country's top four wrestlers in each weight category. The World Championship is scheduled to be held in Zagreb, Croatia, from September 13-21.

"The wrestlers will immediately join the national camp starting April 7. The men's camp will be organised in Pune, and the women's camp will be organized in Gandhi Nagar. The national camp will now continue till the world championship," Singh said.

Indian women won five of the ten medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze. Three-time Asian medalist Manisha Bhanwala became the first Indian woman wrestler in four years to win an Asian title. She emerged superior in the 62kg category.

But, the title eluded Paris Olympian Reetika Hooda with the last 10 seconds on the clock deciding her fate. She had to settle for silver after leading 6-2 for the majority of the match. Antim Panghal (53kg), Muskan (59kg), and Mansi Lather (68kg) won bronze in their respective categories.

The freestyle wrestlers bagged two silver - Udit (61 kg) and Deepak Punia (92 kg) - and a bronze - Dinesh (125kg). Greco-Roman wrestlers won two bronze medals - Sunil Kumar (87kg) and Nitesh (97kg).