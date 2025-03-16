WPL 2025: Indian youngsters who impressed with their performance

The 2025 Women's Premier League concluded with Mumbai Indians lifting their second title in front of their home crowd at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Many young Indian names impressed in whatever opportunities they were presented with within the five-team competition during the tournament.

Here, we take a look at the Indian youngsters who left a lasting impression in the 2025 WPL:

Amanjot Kaur

Amanjot Kaur, a part of the Mumbai Indians since the inaugural edition, has often been an underused asset within the setup. She rarely got any opportunities to make any significant impact in the first two editions.

However, the 2025 WPL was different for Amanjot. She was entrusted with more responsibility as the Mumbai Indians often lost a plethora of wickets.

Amanjot starred with the bat in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring an unbeaten 34 to provide finishing touches to a tense chase early in the tournament. She guided the teenager G Kamalini well to help her team through.

Amanjot also played a crucial cameo in the final against the Delhi Capitals, helping the Mumbai Indians to what proved to be a match-winning total at the end.

Amanjot rightfully walked away with the Emerging Player of the Season award.

Priya Mishra

Leg spinner Priya Mishra made her international debut last year. The 20-year-old from Delhi was a vital cog in the wheel for the Gujarat Giants as they made it to the playoffs for the first time in WPL history.

Mishra picked up six wickets in nine matches she played for the Giants in the tournament. Though she was often expensive, finishing the tournament with an economy rate of 9.13, she did manage to capture the attention of the fans with a mean googly.

Her best performance came against the UP Warriorz as she finished with figures of 3/26, which included the wickets of the dangerous Australian duo of Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris.

Kashvee Gautam

Kashvee Gautam was, quite possibly, the most impressive Indian youngster at the 2025 Women's Premier League.

Plying her trade for the Gujarat Giants, Kashvee finished with 11 wickets, the sixth highest in the competition. She, however, was the highest wicket taker among all Indians who competed in the tournament.

Having missed the first two seasons for varying reasons, Kashvee firmly established herself as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Her 11 wickets at a miserly economy of 6.45 runs per over was one of the major factors, which propelled the Giants into the play-offs.

Bharti Fulmali

Another Gujarat Giants recruit, Bharti Fulmali, emerged as one of the most ferocious hitters in the 2025 Women's Premier League.

Fulmali scored 133 runs in just four innings, often bailing the Giants out of trouble. Her strike-rate of 172.73 was the fifth highest in the tournament, and her average of 66.50 the third best.

Fulmali also hit seven sixes in the tournament, consolidating her place among the top ten six hitters. She is the only player in the top ten six-hitting list to have played less than five innings in the competition.

Fulmali's stunning onslaught of 25-ball 61 against the Mumbai Indians in the penultimate league match of the season stood out as one of the best batting performances of the season.

Kranti Goud

UP Warriorz's Kranti Goud made a name for herself with her express pace in the 2025 Women's Premier League.

Goud was at her lethal best against the Delhi Capitals, finishing with figures of 4/25 as the Warriorz registered their first win of the season in their third match.

Goud's spell included the wickets of big names like Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Jess Jonnassen.

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh finished the tournament with six wickets in eight matches.