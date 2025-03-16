WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians crowned champions – Talking Points

The Mumbai Indians were crowned 2025 Women's Premier League champions following a eight-run win over the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Capitals started off well in the contest after opting to bowl first as Mumbai Indians struggled to get going in the powerplay.

However, an 89-run stand for the third wicket stand between Harmanpreet Kaur and Natalie Sciver-Brunt put the Mumbai Indians back on track. The Capitals did fight back with quick wickets towards the back end of the innings to restrict the inaugural champions to 149/7.

Chasing 150 to win, no batters other than Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp got going for the Capitals. Mumbai Indians kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals as they became the first team to win two WPL titles.

Here are the talking points from the 2025 Women's Premier League final:

Kapp's fiery spell

The Delhi Capitals made a strong statement early on in the match as Marizanne Kapp struck twice in the powerplay.

The South African pacer was virtually unplayable as he bowled four overs on trot right at the start of the match, to tie down the Mumbai Indians batters.

Her setup of Hayley Matthews, in particular, was the work of a cricketing genius. Having bowled four delivers outside off-stump and swinging away, Kapp got one to jag back in.

Mumbai Indians, CHAMPIONS🏆



Harmanpreet Kaur and co lift their second Women's Premier League title😍✨



They beat Delhi Capitals by 8 runs in a tense final!



MI: 149/7 (20)

DC: 141/9 (20)#WPLFinal #DCvMI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/uNZywif6sr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 15, 2025





Matthews was taken aback and had her middle stumps rattled as the inaugural champions lost their first wicket.

Kapp then also struck to remove the other opener Yastika Bhatia as Mumbai Indians struggled at 20/2 at the end of powerplay.

Kapp finished with figures of 2/11 in her quota of four overs.

Harman, Sciver-Brunt to rescue

The Mumbai Indians have been overly reliant on their two most experienced batters – Harmanpreet Kaur and Natalie Sciver-Brunt – throughout their 2025 Women's Premier League campaign.

It was no different in the final as the duo had to join hands with the team struggling at 14/2 in just the fifth over.

The Indo-English pair added 89 runs off 62 balls for the third wicket to bail Mumbai Indians out of trouble once again before Sciver-Brunt was prized out by Nallapureddy Charani.

Though Sciver-Brunt was not at her fluent best, she completed 500 runs in the season to finish as the highest run scorer of the competition. She also became the first player in WPL history to score 1000 runs.

WPL history for Nat Sciver-Brunt✨



The Mumbai Indians batter becomes the first player in the league to score 1000 runs🔥



Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Ellyse Perry and Delhi Capitals Meg Lanning follow close behind🫣#WPLFinal #DCvMI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/eMnbcjGMLk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 15, 2025





With Sciver-Brunt for company, Harmanpreet Kaur found her best. The skipper was in the zone, smashing nine boundaries and two sixes in her 44-ball stay.

Harmanpreet (66) found boundaries at will, especially through the off-side. Till the time she was at the crease, even 170 looked achievable for the Mumbai Indians.

But it wasn't to be as Annabel Sutherland had her caught at deep extra cover right at the start of the 18th over. The region which brought Kaur most of the runs in the evening eventually brought her downfall.

However, cameos from Amanjot Kaur (14*) and the young G Kamalini (10), Sanskriti Gupta (8*) propelled the Mumbai Indians to a fighting total.

Sciver-Brunt shines with the ball

She might not have been the top scorer of the evening for Mumbai Indians, but Natalie Sciver-Brunt stood out with the ball for Mumbai Indians in the final.

The medium pacer first got the Capitals skipper and most experienced batter Meg Lanning (13) in the second over of the chase.

She later came back to prize out the dangerous Kapp (40) and the experienced Shikha Pandey off consecutive deliveries at the death.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, SUPER STAR🔥



Two wickets in two balls, including the wicket of the dangerous Marizanne Kapp for 40💪



MI have one hand on the trophy!



DC: 123/8 (17.5)#WPLFinal #DCvMI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/G2s1AE3QTz — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 15, 2025





Kapp, who had hit five boundaries and two sixes until the point, was threatening to run away with the match as she tore into left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque.

Mumbai Indians also found wickets from Hayley Matthews (1-37), Shabnim Ismail (1-15), Saika Ishaque (1-33), and Amelia Kerr (2-25), who walked away with the purple cap for most wickets in the season.

Kerr's scalp of Rodrigues (30) – a caught and bowled attempt – in the 11th over put the Mumbai Indians firmly on course to the title.



