WPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru push Mumbai Indians to eliminator

With a victory needed to top the table and an automatic spot to the final of the Women's Premier League 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) needed to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, the defending champions RCB had others ideas and on Tuesday night at the Brabourne Stadium, they turned the tables and inflicted an 11-run victory over the hosts MI.

The Mumbai Indians will now take on Gujarat Giants on Thursday in the Eliminator for a spot in the final.

RCB on the charge

After winning the toss and opting to chase, MI were met with an RCB batting unit that came out all guns blazing.

The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Meghana put on 41 before the latter was dismissed for 26 (13).

Mandhana was then joined by Ellyse Perry and the runs continued to flow.

Mandhana made 53 (37) while Perry remained unbeaten on 49 (38).

Richa Ghosh 36 (22) and Georgia Wareham 31 (10) came to the party as well and took RCB to 199/3.

Sneh Rana strikes

MI hopes of getting off to a flyer was dented when Sneh Rana struck twice to send back openers Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr with just 38 on the board.

The repair job, therefore, fell to Nat Sciver-Brunt who scored a belligerent 69 (35).

But with wickets falling at regular intervals, MI were always up against it.

For RCB, Sneh Rana picked up 3/26 and was ably supported with the ball by Kim Garth (2/33) and Ellyse Perry (2/53).

For breaking the back of MI’s batting unit, off-spinner Sneh Rana was adjudged the player of the match.