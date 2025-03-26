Mullanpur to host the final of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab, will host the final of the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

Five other venues - Vishakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, Guwahati, and Indore - will host World Cup matches from September 29 to October 26.

Mullanpur has previously hosted IPL matches, but never an international match thus far. Similarly, Thiruvananthapuram and Raipur have also never hosted an International women's game so far as well.

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur has been confirmed to host the Women's ODI World Cup final later this year.



Vishakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur and Indore will also host matches at the eight-team tournament, likely to be held… pic.twitter.com/iYWiC63ite — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 25, 2025

Six teams - Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and India have already qualified for the competition, while the last two spots will be decided through the Qualifiers that will be played in Lahore next month.

If Pakistan qualifies for the final tournament, they will play their matches either in the UAE or Sri Lanka as a part of a reciprocal arrangement put in place between the BCCI and PCB before the men's Champions Trophy 2025.

India is hosting the Women's World Cup for the fourth time. They last hosted the tournament in 2013, where they exited at the group stage.

The Australian team is the defending champion, having won the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand.

The format for the 2025 edition, meanwhile, will be the same as in 2022, with eight teams playing a total of 31 matches.

India is yet to win this tournament. The squad's best outing was its march to the final in 2017, when they were runners-up to England.