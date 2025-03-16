WPL 2025: Top five highest run-scorers and wicket-takers of the season

Mumbai Indians continued the legacy of their franchise by clinching their second Women's Premier League title in front of the home crowd at the Brouborne stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

They did it in a hard way, winning a close thriller against the Delhi Capitals. However, it was their consistent dominance throughout the tournament that truly stole the spotlight.

From Nat Sciver-Brunt’s record-breaking season to Harmanpreet Kaur’s match-winning knock in the final, Mumbai Indians showcased exceptional teamwork across all departments.

Their supremacy was evident as they secured both the Orange Cap (most runs) and the Purple Cap (most wickets). Adding to their accolades, Amanjot Kaur of MI was named the Emerging Player of the Season, highlighting the team's all-round strength.

Here, The Bridge takes a look at the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers of WPL 2025:

Top five run-scorers of the season

1. Nat Sciver-Brunt - Mumbai Indians (523)

The explosive English batter, Nat Schiver-Brunt, had a year to remember, as she became the only player to score 500 runs in a single WPL Season and also the first batter to cross the 1,000-run mark in WPL.

Her standout performance included a blistering 77 off just 41 balls against Gujarat Giants in the eliminator.

2. Ellyse Perry - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (372)

One of Australia’s greatest all-rounders, Perry once again delivered with the bat, scoring 372 runs in eight matches at a remarkable average of 93. However, her individual brilliance wasn’t enough as RCB endured a disappointing campaign, finishing fourth.

3. Hayley Matthews – Mumbai Indians (307 runs)

The Caribbean opener provided Mumbai Indians with solid starts, scoring 307 runs, including three half-centuries. One of her most impactful innings came in the eliminator against Gujarat Giants, where she hammered 77 runs and stitched a 133-run stand with Sciver-Brunt to post a massive total.

4. Shafali Verma – Delhi Capitals (304 runs)

After being sidelined from the national team, Shafali had a point to prove, and she did just that, finishing as the highest-scoring Indian in the tournament. Her tally of 304 runs in nine matches featured one half-century, but she consistently played crucial knocks at the top.

5. Harmanpreet Kaur – Mumbai Indians (302 runs)

The Indian captain rediscovered her form this season, playing vital innings down the order. With the best strike rate among batters scoring 250+ runs, she proved her worth. Her most crucial contribution came in the final, where she rescued MI from a shaky start with a gritty 66 off 44 balls.

Top five wicket-takers of the season

1. Amelia Kerr – Mumbai Indians (18 wickets)

The New Zealand all-rounder won the Purple Cap after claiming 18 wickets in 10 matches. She was the only bowler to register a five-wicket haul this season, achieving the feat against UP Warriorz. In the final, she delivered a game-changing moment by dismissing a well-set Jemimah Rodrigues, halting Delhi's chase.

2. Hayley Matthews – Mumbai Indians (18 wickets)

Matthews proved her all-round brilliance by finishing in the top three for both runs and wickets. She was Mumbai’s best bowler in the eliminator, scalping 3/31 against Gujarat Giants.

3. Jess Jonassen – Delhi Capitals (13 wickets)

The experienced Australian spinner led Delhi’s bowling attack, picking up 13 wickets in just eight matches. She played a key role in the final, taking two wickets in the same over to restrict Mumbai Indians from posting a daunting total.

4. Nat Sciver-Brunt – Mumbai Indians (12 wickets)

Sciver-Brunt’s impact wasn’t limited to her batting; she also played a crucial role with the ball, taking 12 wickets. In the final, she delivered under pressure, returning figures of 3/30 to steer MI to victory.

5. Georgia Wareham – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 wickets)

The Australian leg spinner was a rare bright spot in RCB’s otherwise disappointing campaign. She picked up 12 wickets in eight matches, including two three-wicket hauls.