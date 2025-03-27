Khelo India Para Games: No leave, no training—Yet Mandeep Kaur keeps winning

Mandeep Kaur recently joined as an Income Tax Inspector in Chennai, but her job is proving to be a roadblock to her training.

"I am not getting leave from work. I have to miss training and be at the office all day," she revealed.

Mandeep Kaur, born on 18 September 1995 in Uttarakhand, is one of India’s top para-badminton players.

A former world No.1 in Women's Singles SL3, she has represented the country at the highest level, including the 2024 Paris Paralympics, where she reached the quarterfinals.

She is also a two-time Asian Para Games bronze medalist, having won in both singles and doubles at the 2022 edition alongside Manisha Ramadass.

Despite her achievements, she now finds herself in a battle outside the court—balancing a government job with the rigorous training needed to stay at the top of her game.

Despite these challenges, Mandeep secured gold in the SL3 category of Para Badminton at the 2nd edition of the Khelo India Para Games, representing Uttarakhand. She defeated Neeraj from Haryana in the final with a hard-fought 20-22, 21-18, 21-12 victory.

"The match was good. This is my first Khelo India event. I've played against Neeraj didi before—her movement is very fast. I had mentally prepared for that. I wanted to maintain my winning streak against her and claim gold here," Mandeep told The Bridge after her triumph.

Battling classification challenges in Para Sports

After dropping the first game, Mandeep staged a strong comeback with her powerful strokes, leaving her opponent struggling to keep up.

"My strength is my power, and my strokes are good. I always aim to improve my weak points. My biggest challenge in this category is my slow movement—other players move faster than me. Because of my condition, my movement is restricted, and I can't transition as quickly from front to back. But that’s okay; I will work on it," she said.

In the SL3 category, players compete standing on a half-court with limited movement due to severe lower limb impairments.

Mandeep, who contracted polio as a child and lost functionality in her right leg, wears a brace while walking and playing.

However, some competitors in her category have better knee mobility, giving them an edge in movement.

Despite this, she remains undeterred. "Many times, I give my 100%, but I still lose because my opponents are faster. Internationally, players in my category move much quicker than me. But I can’t control the classification system—I can only focus on accepting the challenge and improving."

Para sports often face classification challenges, with a rigid and sometimes inadequate system that fails to account for the varying degrees of disability.

This can lead to unfair competition, yet Mandeep continues to fight through, delivering winning performances despite the odds.

Struggling to train, yet winning medals

"Initially, I struggled to find good training academies and sponsors, but once I started winning, those things followed. I am now with SAI and receive all kinds of support," she shared.

For Indian athletes, especially those from lower or middle-income backgrounds, financial support is crucial for training, travel, equipment, and nutrition.

While government jobs provide financial stability, they also come with challenges—something Mandeep is experiencing firsthand.

Training options in Chennai are limited for para-athletes. "We require specialized training that accommodates our needs. Regular academies train able-bodied players, and if we follow the same routines, the risk of injury is much higher."

Earlier this month, Mandeep competed at the Spanish (Level II) Para-Badminton International, an Olympic qualifier, and clinched a bronze in singles SL3. However, her preparation was far from ideal.

"For the Spain tournament, I barely had 2-3 days of training at my academy in Lucknow before flying out. I am only granted leave for the competition days, not for training."

Despite these hurdles, she remains determined. Mandeep has been training under Indian Para Badminton head coach Gaurav Khanna for the past four years and is supported by Welspun Foundation.

She has requested a letter from the Badminton Association of India to help secure leave for training ahead of the Asian Championships.

"As para-athletes, continuous training is crucial for performance. Without proper preparation, not only do we struggle in competition, but we also risk injury."

Her daily routine is packed with work and training, and she is still adjusting to her new job.

"This is my first job—I am still figuring things out. But my primary focus is sports. There are so many tournaments lined up, including the World Championships. If I don’t train, I won’t be able to perform," she added.

A fighter on and off the court

Mandeep’s journey to para badminton was unconventional.

A former arm-wrestling champion, she transitioned to badminton upon the suggestion of her maternal uncle, an athletics coach, as it was an Olympic sport. She credits her family for supporting her through financial hardships.

"There was a time when I considered quitting due to the expenses. But my family assured me they would cover my costs for as long as they could. That’s how I have reached this stage," she smiled gratefully.

Grateful for the support she currently receives, Mandeep is determined to excel at the international level—if only her schedule allows her to train full-time.

"My main goal is to improve my speed. It has gotten better, but I know I have to work harder. With proper training, I will continue to improve and achieve greater success," she concluded.