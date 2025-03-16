Credit goes to our bowlers: MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur gave credit to her bowlers after defeating the Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League 2025 (WPL) on Saturday.

She said the team's bowlers made a modest target of 150 look like 180.

“We took calculated risks, and that helped us. 150 (149) was not a decent total, but in matches like that, pressure games, it always looks like 18,0, and credit goes to our bowlers,” Harmanpreet said at the post-tournament presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet contributed with a fighting inning of 66 runs off 44 balls in MI’s 149 and managed to restrict DC to 141 with Nat Sciver-Brunt's three-wicket effort and breakthroughs from Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail.

'The key to the success was keeping things simple.'

“They (bowlers) had that belief they could give us breakthroughs in the powerplay. They (Ismail and Sciver-Brunt) created that opportunity for us and got us the game. Happy with the way everyone bowled in the team today. We made things very clear for everyone, had one-to-one meetings to clear their roles.” The key to the success was keeping things simple while doing the right things again and again, Harmanpreet said.

“It is all about being there and doing the right things again and again. We wanted to keep things simple, and as a team, we did that.” On her batting, she said: “It was not easy when I went in. But I had that belief that if I stayed there and kept rotating strike, and with Nat (Sciver-Brunt) there, I did not need to take risks. Just wanted to support her.” She termed their 89-run stand as “amazing”.

Meanwhile, DC skipper Meg Lanning, who lost her third straight WPL final, gave credit where it’s due. “Chasing 150 was a pretty good target for us; one more partnership could have been enough, but I'm proud of the team. There’s no right or wrong way to do it; performing on the night is important, and Mumbai was too good tonight,” the multiple World Cup-winning former Australian women’s team skipper said.

“We haven’t been able to put our best performance in the final on the board, which is disappointing, but that’s cricket. It has just not happened for us. We are bitterly disappointed; we put ourselves in a good position but couldn’t finish it off,” she concluded.