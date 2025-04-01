ISL semifinal preview: Bengaluru FC to host FC Goa in first leg

Bengaluru FC will host FC Goa at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the first leg of their semi-final fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on April 2, at 7:30 pm IST.

The Blues have entered the last-four stage on the back of a thumping 5-0 victory against Mumbai City FC in the one-legged knockout, whereas the Gaurs had finished second in the standings, courtesy of winning 48 points from their 24 league stage matches.

FC Goa, however, have been on a four-game-long unbeaten run against Bengaluru FC - winning and drawing twice in this period.

They were at the receiving end of a loss in their previous playoffs fixture with the Blues though, facing a 0-1 loss in the final of ISL 2018-19.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC boast of a formidable home record when facing FC Goa, having gone unbeaten in their last six games, winning on four instances.

The last two fixtures at this stadium have produced draws, and Gaurs will want to correct the record since only Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC have played more games at this venue without securing a win (seven each).

Bengaluru FC’s present form

Bengaluru FC are unbeaten in their last two playoffs matches (W1 D1).

The last time they went on a longer such sequence was between March 2019 and 2020 when they won three consecutive games while keeping a clean sheet in each of them.

Head coach Gerard Zaragoza won his first-ever playoff game in ISL following their 5-0 triumph over Mumbai City FC. If his side emerges victorious in this fixture, he will become only the third tactician in ISL to win both of his first two playoffs games, after Simon Grayson (March 2023) and Petr Kratky (April 2024).

FC Goa’s playoffs record

FC Goa have faced defeats in both of their last two playoffs matches in ISL, both coming against Mumbai City FC in April 2024.

The last and only time they had a longer losing streak in this stage of the competition was between March 2019 and February 2020 (three consecutive losses).

FC Goa have scored 22 goals in ISL playoffs history, the joint-second highest alongside Bengaluru FC, only behind Chennaiyin FC (25). Moreover, FC Goa leads the scoring charts in semi-finals history, netting 18 times.

Head-to-Head

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have faced each other 17 times in ISL history. The Gaurs have won five encounters, while the Blues have emerged victorious on seven occasions. Five matches have ended in draws.

Coach’s corner

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza acknowledged the competitiveness of the semi-finals.

“I’m looking forward to it. I came here to the club to win trophies, and we have three really good other teams involved in the semi-finals too,” he said.

Meanwhile, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez expressed excitement at the possibility of taking the team to their first-ever ISL Cup win. “I’m very excited. I want to help FC Goa win the ISL Cup for the first time,” he said.

Key players & milestones

Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri (four strikes) is one goal away from becoming the outright leading scorer in this fixture in ISL history. Additionally, Chhetri is also one away from equaling his highest goal tally in a single ISL season (14 in 2017-18).

FC Goa’s Iker Guarrotxena has scored seven goals and provided three assists in the current ISL season. He is one goal contribution away from equaling his best-ever tally in a single ISL season (11 goals in 2022-23).

FC Goa’s Brison Fernandes (7G, 2A) is one goal contribution away from becoming the first Indian player to register 10+ of them for FC Goa in a single ISL season.

The Indian Super League semi-finals commence on April 2 and will be streamed live on JioHotstar (English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam) and telecast live on Star Sports – 3 (English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam), Asianet Plus (Malayalam).