Swiss Open 2025: Lakshya Sen pulls out; Kidambi Srikanth promoted

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has pulled out of the 2025 Swiss Open Super 300 event which is slated to start on Tuesday in Basel, Switzerland.

A few other big names like Lee Zii Jia, Shi Yu Qi, and Lee Cheuk Yiu have also pulled out of the men's singles competition.

These withdrawals mean that India's Kidambi Srikanth, who was first drawn to play the qualifying rounds, has now been promoted to the men's singles main draw.

The former world No 1 Srikanth will now face off against compatriot HS Prannoy in the opening round of the tournament.

Earlier, Prannoy was slated to face Sen in an all-India clash in the first round.

Elsewhere, the withdrawals in women's singles also mean that the first round all-India clash between PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod has now been averted.

Sindhu will now face Denmark's Julie Jakobsen, whereas Bansod will go up against Canada's Michelle Li to start their respective campaigns.

Sindhu and Bansod might clash in the quarter-finals, provided both of them advance to the final eight stage.



