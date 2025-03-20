Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Swiss Open 2025: Treesa-Gayatri enters quarters; Srikanth beaten

The Indian pair made light work of Germany's Amelie Lehmann and Selin Hubsch.

Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand
The Indian pair won fairly easily with the scoreline reading 21-12 21-8. (Photo credit: AP)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 March 2025 6:01 PM GMT

India's top women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Badminton Championship with a straight-game victory over Germany's Amelie Lehmann and Selin Hubsch.

The Indian pair won fairly easily with the scoreline reading 21-12 21-8.


In the men's singles second round, Toma Popov beat India's Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15 21-17 in 47 minutes. Rajwat had earlier beaten local player Tobias Kuenzi in straight games in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikant fell to fourth seeded Chinese Li Shi Feng 15-21, 11-21.

Other Indian results:

Isharani Baruah (IND) beaten by Han Qian Ki (CHN) 19-21, 21-18, 18-21

Anupana Upadhaya (IND) beaten by Putri Kusumi Wardani (INA) 17-21, 19-21

BadmintonBadminton World Federation
