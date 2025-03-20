Badminton
Swiss Open 2025: Treesa-Gayatri enters quarters; Srikanth beaten
The Indian pair made light work of Germany's Amelie Lehmann and Selin Hubsch.
India's top women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Badminton Championship with a straight-game victory over Germany's Amelie Lehmann and Selin Hubsch.
The Indian pair won fairly easily with the scoreline reading 21-12 21-8.
🚨 #news | Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopich in quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Badminton Championship 🚨— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 20, 2025
👉The Indian duo scored a straight-game victory over Germany's Amelie Lehmann and Selin Hubsch.
👉Final score: reading 21-12 21-8.#badminton #SwissOpenSuper300 pic.twitter.com/NR6vq9GyLx
In the men's singles second round, Toma Popov beat India's Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15 21-17 in 47 minutes. Rajwat had earlier beaten local player Tobias Kuenzi in straight games in the opening round.
Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikant fell to fourth seeded Chinese Li Shi Feng 15-21, 11-21.
Other Indian results:
Isharani Baruah (IND) beaten by Han Qian Ki (CHN) 19-21, 21-18, 18-21
Anupana Upadhaya (IND) beaten by Putri Kusumi Wardani (INA) 17-21, 19-21