Football: 2025 Super Cup set to shrink further to less than 16 teams

The Super Cup is set to shrink further, with the number of clubs competing in the 2025 edition set to be below 16.

The Super Cup, Indian football's season ending knock out competition, was first held in 2018 and started off with 20 teams.

The previous edition of the tournament, won by East Bengal FC, saw a total of 17 teams in contention last year. The number is now set to fall below 16, as per a report in Times of India.

The Super Cup usually sees participation from all the top Indian Super League clubs and a few I-League teams.

However, this time around only two I-League clubs – bitter rivals Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi – have shown interest in the competition due to financial constrains.

Besides, not all the expected Indian Super League teams have confirmed their participation either, leaving the competition in a state of chaos.

All this despite the fact that the winner of 2025 Super League gets a spot to compete at the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2 Playoffs.