Badminton
Swiss Open: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand bow out in semis – Highlights
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2025 Swiss Open Super 300 semi-finals.
2025 Swiss Open Super 300 Highlights: India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out in the semi-finals of the 2025 Swiss Open, losing out to world No 1 pair of Liu Sheng Su and Tan Ning in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday.
The Indians went down 21-15, 15-21, 12-21 after being a game up against the Chinese shuttlers. The loss marked a sixth straight defeat against Liu and Tan for Treesa-Gayatri.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 22 March 2025 2:35 PM GMT
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were, once again, the best India had to offer. They forced their way into the semi-finals and looked in control in the early parts of the match but were soon outplayed by the world No 1 pair.
- 22 March 2025 2:33 PM GMT
Treesa-Gayatri bow out!
Zero is the answer. Treesa-Gayatri bow out of contention from the 2025 Swiss Open Super 300 with a 21-15, 15-21, 12-21 loss to Liu Sheng Su and Tan Ning in a contest which lasted 92 minutes.
- 22 March 2025 2:29 PM GMT
8 match points
Eight match points for Liu and Tan as they open up a 20-18 lead. How many can Treesa-Gayatri save?
- 22 March 2025 2:27 PM GMT
Treesa-Gayatri trying to hang on
Treesa-Gayatri are trying to hang in, but the Liu and Tan proving to be a cut above them at the moment. The Indians trail 11-17 in the decider.
- 22 March 2025 2:20 PM GMT
Three points for Treesa-Gayatri
They haven't given up on this yet, have Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. Three consecutive points after the change of sides and they have reduced the deficit to 8-11.
- 22 March 2025 2:17 PM GMT
Treesa-Gayatri on the backfoot
They never got going in that phase of play did Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. They seem to have run out of steam as Liu and Tan tighten the screws and open up a massive 11-5 lead at the mid-game interval.
The mandatory change of ends now and it would be even more difficult to conjure a comeback for the Indians.
- 22 March 2025 2:08 PM GMT
A medical time out
Gayatri Gopichand dives to retrieve a shuttle and has scrapped her knee in the process. She's bleeding and needs medical attention.
The shoulders are dropping for the Indian pair. They trial 2-5 after winning the first point. Liu and Tan sense their opportunity and they refuse to let the intensity drop.
- 22 March 2025 2:02 PM GMT
Clever from Gayatri
Another long rally to get us underway in the third and final game. Gayatri with some smart work as she realises both the Chinese shuttlers are at the net and calmly lifts the shuttle.
Liu scrambles backwards to retrieve and manages to get in the shot as well, but it is way wide.
Treesa-Gayatri lead 1-0 but they will hope to open up an even bigger advantage, considering the side of the court they are playing on.
- 22 March 2025 1:59 PM GMT
Liu-Tan take the second game
The Chinese shuttlers were out on a mission in the second game and they have accomplished it. They force Treesa-Gayatri into a decider, winning the second game 21-15.
It was filled with long rallies and the Indians did keep in touch with their opponents for the longest period, but they eventually ran out of steam.
Can Treesa-Gayatri turn the tides in the decider?