Swiss Open: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand bow out in semis – Highlights

2025 Swiss Open Super 300 Highlights: India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out in the semi-finals of the 2025 Swiss Open, losing out to world No 1 pair of Liu Sheng Su and Tan Ning in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday.

The Indians went down 21-15, 15-21, 12-21 after being a game up against the Chinese shuttlers. The loss marked a sixth straight defeat against Liu and Tan for Treesa-Gayatri.

Highlights: