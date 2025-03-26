New revelations in Saweety Boora’s divorce battle with Deepak Hooda

The already bitter marital battle between former World Champion boxer Saweety Boora and her husband Deepak Hooda, the former Indian Kabaddi international, has now taken a turn for the worse.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, the former World Champion boxer made a string of startling revelations.

Boora claimed that the Sub-Inspector of Police (SP) of Hisar is working hand-in-glove with her husband Hooda.

“He altered the video and presented it to the media,” claimed Boora.

The video in question is a CCTV footage where Boora appears to assault Hooda in the midst of a mediation session in the presence of police personnel.

A screen grab displays an altercation between Saweety Boora and Deepak Hooda. (Photo credit: X)

She said that the SP of Hisar and Hooda planned to incite her with the latter speaking about her character and using foul language.

Boora claimed that her husband is ‘interested in boys,’ and it was when she asked for him to show those videos that he hid the phone and threatened to kill her.

“I react and say, ‘now show to all by killing me,’ and he laughs in response,” Boora said, referring to the video which shows her purportedly assaulting Hooda.

Late on Tuesday night, the 32-year old posted on social media requesting the press not to reach out to her as she has now been hospitalized.

Since the marital discord has gone public, Boora has levelled allegations of harassment against her husband and has demanded divorce.

“I just want a divorce. I don’t want his property or don’t want my money back which he has used,” she said,

Boora stated that she had slipped into depression and was suffering from panic actions after Hooda levelled false cases against her and her family.

“I used to run all his expenses. Where will he get a wife like a robot, I do everything for him and that’s why he doesn’t want to leave me.”

She reiterated that she was ‘not after his property’ did not want any of her money back but instead wanted a mere divorce from him.

“If I die, that man should be hanged and that SP of Hisar should be hung as well,” she concluded, in the video.