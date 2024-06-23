India Celebrates the Olympic Day
a sneak peak to how India celebrated the International Olympic day
Hockey India Member Units marked the 76th Olympic Day with innovative activities that highlighted their commitment to promoting sports and Olympic values.
Photo Credits: Hockey India
6 time Olympian Shiv Keshavan joined the party as Reliance Foundation Celebrates Olympic Day with 900 children through Let’s Move India in Mumbai.
Photo Credits: RIL on X
Olympian PR Sreejesh posted on X
The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on X
Sikkim celebrates International Olympic Day, highlights physical activity and Paris Olympics
Photo credits: India Today
Mizoram commemorated International Olympic Day with an Olympic Day Run, graced by Sports & Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Saturday, June 22.
Olympian Sharath Kamal on X
As we eagerly await the Paris Olympics, let's come together to cheer on our athletes as they strive to bring honor to our country and inspire the coming generations