Hockey: Rajgir to host 2025 Asia Cup

Rajgir, the historic city in Bihar, is all set to host the 2025 Hockey Asia Cup, Hockey India confirmed on Monday.

The Bridge had reported this news back in November last year.

This development comes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hockey India and the Bihar State Sports Authority today.

The tournament will take place from 29 August 2025 to 7 September 2025 at the recently developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium, marking a significant milestone in India’s sports infrastructure and Bihar’s emergence as a global sporting hub.

This will be the second international sporting event hosted by Rajgir, following the successful Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in November 2024, where India emerged victorious.

The 12th edition of the continental tournament will witness the participation of eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, and Malaysia. The remaining two teams will secure their spots through the qualifying tournament, the AHF Cup.

South Korea stands as the most successful team in the history of the Men’s Asia Cup with five titles (1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, and 2022), followed closely by India (2003, 2007, and 2017) and Pakistan (1982, 1985, and 1989), who have each won the tournament three times.

The 2025 Asia Cup holds even greater significance as it will serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, set to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

The winner of the tournament will earn a coveted spot in the World Cup, adding to the intensity of competition as the teams strive to lift the trophy and secure their qualification.

Speaking on the development, Dato Fumio Ogura, President of Asian Hockey Federation said, “The Asia Cup marks another remarkable chapter in Asian hockey. India has always been a key pillar in the development of hockey in our continent, and the choice of Rajgir as the host city reflects the growing commitment to expanding the sport beyond traditional hubs.

"The new infrastructure and passionate hockey culture in Bihar will ensure a fantastic tournament. With World Cup qualification at stake, this will be a thrilling event, and we at AHF are excited to witness high-quality hockey. I extend my gratitude to Hockey India and the Bihar government for their dedication to making this event a grand success," he added.

Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey also shared his thoughts and commented, "Rajgir’s hosting of the Asia Cup marks another significant step forward for Indian hockey. The stadium is of international standards, and I am confident it will provide an exciting atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

"With the Asia Cup serving as a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, we anticipate high-quality matches filled with passion and skill. I thank the Government of Bihar for their continued support in promoting hockey in the region," he added.



