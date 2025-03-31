Squash: Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh climb to career high world rank

India's Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh climbed to a career high in men's and women's singles respectively in the latest PSA rankings.

Abhay, who finished runner-up at the Indian Open – a PSA World Tour Copper level event – leapt five places and is now ranked 49th in the men's singles rankings.

This is the first time in his career that Abhay has broken into the top 50 of PSA rankings. He has accumulated a total of 192 points in 12 tournaments.

top 50 in the @PSASquashTour world rankings today for the first time in my career , waited a while for this one so a huge thanks to my big team for making this happen - grateful for your support through all the ups and downs and can’t wait to achieve so much more together :) pic.twitter.com/KthOxdRDc3 — Abhay Singh (@abhaysinghk98) March 31, 2025





Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar are the top two ranked Indians in men's singles. While Tandon is placed 33rd Senthilkumar is placed 39th.

In women's singles rankings, the 17-year-old Anahat Singh also rose to a career high world No 62.

Her title win at the 2025 Indian Open in Mumbai propelled Anahat up by six places in the rankings. She is the highest ranked Indian in the discipline with 126 points in 12 tournaments.

Akanksha Salunkhe, who dropped down by two places to world No 71, is the next best Indian in women's singles rankings.