Olympian Ankita qualifies for Asian Championships in 3000m Steeplechase

Indian middle-distance runner, Paris Olympian Ankita Dhyani, has booked her spot for the Asian Athletics Championships by clearing the AFI's qualification mark in California, USA, on Friday.

Ankita set a new personal best of 9:44.05s in women's 3,000m Steeplechase to improve by more than 9 seconds and won the athletics meet, the Mangrum Invitational, in California, USA.

She is traditionally a 5,000m runner and also qualified for the Paris Olympics in the same event, but this year, she had decided to make a shift and tried running the 3,000m steeplechase event, which is dominated by Parul Chaudhary.

This was just her third competition in this event and the second for the year after the National Games in February, where she clocked 9:53.63s to clinch the gold medal.

🏃‍♀️🔥 Olympian Ankita Dhyani shines on the track! 🇮🇳✨



She qualifies for the Asian Athletics Championship in the 3000m Steeplechase 🏆, setting a new PB of 9:44.05s ⏱️—improving by 9+ seconds! 🚀💪 Topping the Mangrum Invitational in California, USA! #indianathletics pic.twitter.com/JfII5WCGIa — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 29, 2025

The national record holder, Parul Chaudhary, has yet to start her season. So, she hasn't yet qualified for the Asian Championships and will be aiming for that in the upcoming Federation Cup tournament.

Ankita will also try to compete at the event against the Indian maestro, which might help her cut out a few more seconds to her timing and solidify her place in the Asian Championships contingent.