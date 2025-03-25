Miami Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri storms into quarters

Yuki Bhambri along with his Portuguese partner Nuno Borges stormed into the Miami Open men's doubles quarterfinals, on Monday.

The Indo-Portuguese pair took out Jamie Murray and Adam Pavlasek in straight sets 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in a contest that lasted a little over an hour.

In the ATP Masters 1000 quarters on Wednesday, the Bhambri-Borges pair will clash with sixth seed Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool of England.

Bhambri and Borges had break points in the ninth and eleventh game of the first set but Murray-Pavlasek forced a tiebreak. They, however, conceded the first set after failing to hold serve twice in the tie-break.

In the second set, Murray-Pavlasek played an early advantage by getting their first break in the opening game but Bhambri-Borges quickly bounced back with break points in the fourth, sixth, and ninth game to seal their victory.

Earlier, Bhambri-Borges upset defending champion Rohan Bopanna and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig 4-6, 6-3, (10-7) in the opening round. Bopanna had won the Miami Masters champion last year alongside Australia's Matthew Ebden. Bhambri also dethroned Bopanna as the country's leading doubles player. The 45-year-old has held the top spot among Indian doubles players continuously since October 7, 2019.