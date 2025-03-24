Khelo India Para Games: Providing never-seen-before exposure to athletes

New Delhi: Halfway into the event on Monday, the 2025 Khelo India Para Games has already handed out over 130 medals. The premier multi-sport event for para athletes in the country has attracted around 1300 athletes from across India in just its second edition.

The eight-day competition, which features some of India's Paralympic medallists like Avani Lekhara, Sheetal Devi and others, provides a much needed platform for rising disabled athletes in the country to rub shoulders with the world's best.

The event organised under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports along with the Sports Authority of India, is one of a kind with countless athletes, who require special care flocking down to the host city.

Hosting such a large scale with disabled athletes at the centre makes it vastly different and more challenging than conducting any able-bodied events. Special attention to minutest of details is needed to ensure athletes are comfortable.

"Khelo India Para Games are very different from hosting other Khelo India events," said Amarjyoti Singh, the Director of Khelo India (events) to The Bridge. "Every athlete needs special attention and all care is taken to extend that through our accessibility partners.

"This is the second edition of Khelo India Para Games and in terms of arrangements, we have prioritised comfort levels of athletes and their escorts," he added.

Svayam, the accessibility partners of the event, conducted in-depth accessibility audits of the venues, including stadiums, hotels, hostels, and parking facilities, to ensure that highest standards for barrier-free access are met.

"It is better organised than the previous edition," said Adil Mohammed Ansari, who won the gold medal in men's W1 archery event.

Adil, 44, is a veteran, and has been competing internationally since 2017.

"The accessibility is very good, even the food at the venue is good," said Adil, a wheelchair athlete.

Sagar Balasaheb Katale, the Mixed 10m Rifle Prone SH1 gold medallist, echoed the same sentiments.

"I had a very good experience competing [at 2025 Khelo India Para Games]," said Sagar. "The facilities provided by SAI from hotel to transport, everything has been top notch."

Jhandu Kumar of Bihar, who won the men's 72kg powerlifting gold, with a national record effort of 206kg emphasized on the respect he gets from the society as a medal winner at the Khelo India Para Games.

"The experience has been good," said Kumar, who is competing at the Games for the second time. "The facilities are excellent. There are multiple volunteers, who are at our service the moment we need it.

"Having won medals at Khelo India Para Games, I have observed an increase in respect from society towards me," he added.

The Khelo India Para Games, still in a very nascent stage, has already made giant strides for para sports in the country, providing athletes with a major platform to showcase their talent.

It has provided para athletes with never-seen-before exposure to competitions within the boundaries of India.

"Para sports has never got such exposure," said Adil. "Zameen aasman ka fark h (There's a lot of difference when compared to a few years ago)."







